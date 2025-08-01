Warwan Valley: Hidden Paradise Craving Development, Connectivity

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Located deep within the Marwah sub-division of Kishtwar district, Warwan Valley is a breathtaking region of unmatched natural beauty and immense untapped tourism potential.

Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, dense forests, glacial streams, and lush meadows, the valley could easily become a premier tourist destination. Yet, despite its scenic splendour, Warwan remains one of the most neglected areas in the Union Territory.

Situated at an altitude of over 7,000 feet, the Marwah-Warwan belt comprises approximately 15 villages, home to nearly 60,000 residents. For more than four to six months each year, the entire region is cut off from the rest of the world due to heavy snowfall and the absence of all-weather road connectivity.

“From December to April, we are completely disconnected. We have to stock essentials in advance to survive the winter,” Mohammad Altaf, a resident of Afti village in Warwan, said.“Even during summer, the road to Anantnag is extremely dangerous and riddled with potholes. To reach our district headquarters in Kishtwar, we first have to travel via Anantnag through Margan Top and then circle back. It's both ironic and frustrating.”

Residents allege that continuous administrative neglect has pushed the region into a state of helplessness. They said basic facilities such as internet connectivity, healthcare, education, and mobile network services are either absent or extremely weak.

Read Also Video: Warwan's Women Solar Technicians Letter To Editor: Warwan Valley Deserves Better Than Our Trash

Travelling to Kishtwar is a daunting task for locals. Shaista Begum, a college student from the area who travels to Anantnag in winters to pursue her studies, lamented,“There is no reliable mobile network. You have to walk to a specific spot to make a call. As for the internet, it doesn't exist here.”

Despite these hardships, tourists and trekkers who visit Warwan describe it as“Kashmir's hidden gem”. Surrounded by majestic Himalayan ranges and traversed by the Marusudar River, a tributary of the Chenab, the valley boasts picturesque meadows and trails ideal for adventure tourism.

“This place is even more beautiful than Pahalgam or Gulmarg,” said Rayees Ahmed, a nature photographer who visited last year.“But no one comes here because there are no hotels, no internet, and the roads are too risky. It has everything to become a tourist hotspot, yet it has been left behind.”

Waqar Fayaz, a social activist from Shopian who recently visited Warwan, described it as“a true paradise, more beautiful than Pahalgam and Gulmarg”. He said the area has a vast space available for tourism infrastructure that remains unutilised.

People from across Kashmir have been visiting Warwan for camping and exploration, but the region lacks basic amenities like bathrooms and other infrastructure, Fayaz added.

The local population has been demanding the construction of two tunnels: one connecting Marwah to Kishtwar and the other linking Warwan to Dardpora, Anantnag. These tunnels would drastically reduce travel time, ensure all-weather connectivity, and better integrate Warwan with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir, locals said.

“In every election, we are promised tunnels and development, but nothing happens,” said Abdul Jabbar, a retired teacher from Basmani village.“If this were another place, projects would have started long ago. We are made to feel like second-class citizens.”

The absence of basic services, especially quality education and employment opportunities, has led to a steady migration of youth to towns like Anantnag, Doda, and Kishtwar.“I left my village three years ago because there are no proper educational facilities or job opportunities,” said Shabir Dar, now living in Anantnag.

The residents have sought the attention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to address these issues -