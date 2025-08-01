Govt Teacher, 3 Others Booked For Fake Torture Claims In J & K's Rajouri
The case pertains to a photograph that recently went viral, showing a man - identified as Mohammad Arif of Gundi in Khawas - with what appeared to be blood on his chin and around his mouth. It was claimed that he had been brutally beaten at the Khawas police post in Rajouri, resulting in serious injuries and the breaking of three teeth, they said.
Taking the matter seriously, the police launched an investigation.
Budhal Superintendent of Police (Operations) Wajahat Hussain was appointed as the inquiry officer to thoroughly examine the allegations, they said.
According to police officials, the probe revealed that the entire story was fabricated.“Not only was the torture claim found to be false but it was also discovered that a colouring agent had been applied to Arif's face to mimic blood stains and injuries, in an apparent attempt to mislead the public.”Read Also Police Initiate Proclamation Proceedings Against 3 Accused In Jammu OGW Held With 3 Pistols In Jammu; Search Op Underway In Kathua
Following the inquiry, an FIR was registered against four people at Budhal police station under relevant legal sections.
The four individuals, including Arif, booked in the case have been identified as Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shakil Ahmed and Mohammad Ashraf (a government teacher), all residents of Gundi in Khawas tehsil.
The police said further legal action and investigation are underway to ensure accountability in the case.
