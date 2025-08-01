US-China Trade Talks Threaten To Explode Over Russia Oil
In meetings in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed to trade negotiators led by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng Washington's displeasure with China's continued purchases of sanctioned Russian as well as Iranian oil.
Bessent also complained about China's sales of over US$15 billion worth of dual-use technology goods to Russia that have reputedly supported Moscow's war against Ukraine.
In a briefing on Wednesday (July 30), Bessent told the media that Chinese officials responded to his call by stating that China is a sovereign nation with its own energy needs and that oil purchases would be based on the country's internal policies.
“The Chinese take their sovereignty very seriously. We don't want to impede their sovereignty, so they'd like to pay a 100% tariff,” Bessent said, sarcastically.
He told the press that US and Chinese officials did not strike a deal to extend their 90-day tariff truce, which is set to expire on August 12. He said that US President Donald Trump would decide whether the US would extend the deadline, typically by 90 days, or reimpose punishing tariffs.
During his presidential election campaign, Trump vowed to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of becoming president. Since Trump took office on January 20, he has tried to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
On March 14, Trump admitted that he was being“a little bit sarcastic” when he said he could end the Ukraine war within a day. In early July, reports said he came to the realization that Putin had no intention of engaging in negotiations.
On July 14, Trump set a 50-day deadline for Moscow to end the war, or the US will send billions of weapons to Ukraine, impose a 100% tariff on Russian goods, and also on products coming from countries that bought Russian oil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment