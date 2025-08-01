US-China Trade Talks Threaten To Explode Over Russia Oil

MENAFN - Asia Times) The United States has urged China to halt its purchases of oil and gas from Russia, threatening it with secondary sanctions, including possible 100% tariffs. The warning came after the US reached trade deals with the European Union and Japan that set tariffs at 15%.

In meetings in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed to trade negotiators led by Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng Washington's displeasure with China's continued purchases of sanctioned Russian as well as Iranian oil.

Bessent also complained about China's sales of over US$15 billion worth of dual-use technology goods to Russia that have reputedly supported Moscow's war against Ukraine.

In a briefing on Wednesday (July 30), Bessent told the media that Chinese officials responded to his call by stating that China is a sovereign nation with its own energy needs and that oil purchases would be based on the country's internal policies.

“The Chinese take their sovereignty very seriously. We don't want to impede their sovereignty, so they'd like to pay a 100% tariff,” Bessent said, sarcastically.

He told the press that US and Chinese officials did not strike a deal to extend their 90-day tariff truce, which is set to expire on August 12. He said that US President Donald Trump would decide whether the US would extend the deadline, typically by 90 days, or reimpose punishing tariffs.

During his presidential election campaign, Trump vowed to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of becoming president. Since Trump took office on January 20, he has tried to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

On March 14, Trump admitted that he was being“a little bit sarcastic” when he said he could end the Ukraine war within a day. In early July, reports said he came to the realization that Putin had no intention of engaging in negotiations.

On July 14, Trump set a 50-day deadline for Moscow to end the war, or the US will send billions of weapons to Ukraine, impose a 100% tariff on Russian goods, and also on products coming from countries that bought Russian oil.