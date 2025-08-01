Meet Medha Roopam, Noida's First Woman District Magistrate And Daughter Of THIS Top Official

MENAFN - Live Mint) Medha Roopam is the first woman District Magistrate (DM) of Noida or Gautam Buddh Nagar. Roopam, a 2014 batch IAS officer, took charge of the Collectorate Office in Greater Noida's Surajpur on July 30.

Medha's father, Gyanesh Kumar, a retired IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, is currently the Chief Election Commissioner of In

Medha's appointment was announced in a transfer order of 23 IAS officers, including DMs of Ghaziabad and Prayagraj, among others, by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath -led Uttar Pradesh government earlier this week. She has replaced Manish Kumar Verma, who has been transferred to Prayagraj as the District Magistrate.

Who is Medha Roopam?

Born in Agra, Medha completed her schooling in Kerala and graduated in Economics from St Stephen's College , Delhi University. Medha secured All India Rank 10 in the UPSC examination that she wrote in 2014.

Medha began her career as an Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Then she went on to be posted as top bureaucrat in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including, Meerut, Hapur, and Kasganj. She also served as the Greater Noida Authority's additional chief executive officer between February 2023 and June 2024

National-level rifle shooter

Medha is also a national-level rifle shooter and has won three gold medals in the Kerala State Shooting Championship.

Medha's husband, Manish Bansal, is also a 2014-batch IAS officer serving in Saharanpur.

In September 2024, a video of Medha sitting in a tractor, accompanied by two people, including the driver, as she was inspecting waterlogged rural areas, went viral on social media.

Medha's appointment marks a significant milestone for women in leadership roles within Indian administration.

Medha's father, Gyanesh Kumar, is a 1988-batch IAS officer from the Kerala cadre. Kumar, 60, has worked with Union Home Minister Amit Shah before. He retired as secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation, which comes under Amit Shah, on January 31, 2024. Before that, he also served as the secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Kumar assumed the charge as 26th chief election commissioner (CEC) of India in February this year, replacing Rajiv Kumar.