Anil Ambani Summoned By ED On August 5 In Connection With Alleged ₹17,000 Crore Loan Fraud Case

MENAFN - Live Mint)Anil Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Group, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on August 5 for questioning. The business mogul has got an ED summon in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case by his company.

Anil Ambani has been asked to appear at the ED headquarters on Tuesday, August 5. The summon comes a week after the federal agency carried out raids at over 35 locations in Mumbai linked to Anil Ambani.

The premises where ED carried out searches last week belongs to 50 companies and 25 people including a number of executives of the Anil Ambani Group companies.

The alleged Anil Ambani loan fraud case came to light during the ED's three-day search at premises linked to him.

ED Summons Anil Ambani: What's the case?

The Enforcement Directorate had last week said that its investigation against Anil Ambani is linked to allegations of illegal loan diversion of around ₹3,000 crore sanctioned by the Yes Bank to his companies between 2017 and 2019.

Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, two companies of the Anil Ambani -owned group, had last Thursday informed the stock exchanges saying while they acknowledge the action, the raids had "absolutely no impact" on their business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders.

According to sources quoted by PTI, the ED has found that just before the loan was granted, Yes Bank promoters“received” money in their concerns. The central investigative agency is probing this nexus of "bribe" and the loan.

| Anil Ambani group stocks hit 5% lower circuit after ED raids at his properties| Anil Ambani's Reliance Group breaks silence on ED raids

A bank loan "fraud" of more than ₹1,050 crore between RCOM and Canara Bank is also under the ED scanner. The ED is also investigating undisclosed" foreign bank accounts and assets related to Reliance Grou , owned by Anil Ambani, PTI reported.

Reliance Mutual fund is also stated to have invested ₹2,850 crore in AT-1 bonds and a“quid pro quo” is suspected here by the agency.

Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) are perpetual bonds issued by banks to increase their capital base and they are riskier than traditional bonds having higher interest rates. An alleged loan fund diversion of about ₹10,000 crore involving Reliance Infrastructure too is under the scanner of the agency.