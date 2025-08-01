Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka Shocker: Teen Abducted For Ransom, Half Burned And Beaten To Death By Kidnappers Accused On The Run

Karnataka Shocker: Teen Abducted For Ransom, Half Burned And Beaten To Death By Kidnappers Accused On The Run


2025-08-01 12:01:36
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 13-year-old boy from the Shantiniketan block was allegedly abducted, killed, and partially burned in a horrifying incident that took place in Karnataka's Arakere area. The kidnappers reportedly committed the crime after knowing that the boy's parents had filed a complaint with the police.

(More to come)

MENAFN01082025007365015876ID1109871444

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search