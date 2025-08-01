'Mujhe Message Dena Tha': Yuzvendra Chahal On Why He Wore 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' T-Shirt During Divorce Hearing

MENAFN - Live Mint) Yuzvendra Chahal has opened up about the“be your own sugar daddy” t-shirt he wore during the hearing when the divorce with Dhanashree Verma took place earlier this year.

“Mereko nahi karna tha drama (I didn't want to do any drama). I just wanted to give one message and maine woh de diya (which I gave through the T-shirt)," Chahal said during Raj Shamani podcast.

The leg spin bowler laughed when asked about the reason behind it. He specified that he didn't have any plan to issue a statement at first; however, something from the other side led him to react this way.

He added,“Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha (Something happened from the other side, and I didn't initially intend to respond. But then something happened, and I thought, 'Enough is enough, now I don't care about anyone.' I didn't abuse anyone; I just wanted to convey my message).”

Dhanashree and Chahal got married in a private ceremony held in Gurugram in December 2020. Their paths first crossed during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he reached out to her for dance classes. Speculation about their separation began earlier this year after the two stopped following each other on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce

According to their petition, the duo separated in June 2022. On February 5, they jointly approached the family court to file for divorce by mutual consent, which was officially granted in March this year before Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2025 began.

There were also rumours suggesting that Dhanashree was demanding ₹60 crore as alimony. However, her family released a statement to the media denying these claims.

“We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear-no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation,” the family had said.

It further mentioned, "Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and be respectful of everyone's privacy."