Trading Radar For August 1: Trump Tariffs Kick In Auto Stocks, Coal India, Gujarat Gas On Stock Watchlist

Indian equity markets closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by stocks in the energy, pharmaceutical, and other sectors. The benchmark indices began on a weak note after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods. Despite making a mid-session recovery, the Nifty index failed to hold above 24,800.

Markets are expected to open muted on Friday, tracking broader global cues. Trump confirmed the tariff rates for U.S. trading partners through an executive order signed on Thursday. As announced by a Truth Social post on Thursday, India was hit with a 25% levy.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, reversed early session losses to climb 0.16% higher at 24,745 as of 8:45 am IST.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today's session.

Results Today

ABB India, AJAX Engineering, Balaji Amines, Federal Bank, Finolex Industries, Medplus Health Services, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, ITC, Godrej Properties, Tata Power, LIC Housing, Delhivery, Adani Power, and MCX.

Earnings Impact

Eicher Motors: Posted a 9.4% rise in Q1 profit to ₹1,205.2 crore, with revenue up 14.8% at ₹5,041.8 crore.

Coal India: Reported a 20.2% drop in Q1 profit to ₹8,734.2 crore and a 4.4% decline in revenue, while announcing a ₹5.5 interim dividend for FY26.

Swiggy: Q1 loss widened to ₹1,197 crore, even as revenue surged 54% to ₹4,961 crore, driven by strong growth in quick commerce and supply chain businesses.

PB Fintech: Clocked a 40.6% rise in Q1 profit to ₹84.6 crore and a 33.4% increase in revenue to ₹1,348 crore.

Chalet Hotels: Reported a 235% surge in Q1 profit to ₹203.2 crore and a 147.8% jump in revenue to ₹894.6 crore.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Posted a 22.4% profit growth to ₹548.9 crore in Q1, with revenue rising 15.5% to ₹5,697.6 crore.

City Union Bank: Reported a 15.7% profit rise to ₹305.9 crore in Q1 and improved asset quality with lower GNPA and NNPA ratios.

Neuland Laboratories: Reported an 85.8% decline in Q1 profit to ₹13.9 crore, with revenue falling 33.4% to ₹292.8 crore.

Thermax: Recorded a 38.4% increase in Q1 profit to ₹151.5 crore, while revenue dipped 1.6% to ₹2,150.2 crore.

TeamLease Services: Saw a 27.7% growth in Q1 profit to ₹26.5 crore and a 12.1% rise in revenue to ₹2,891.4 crore.

TCPL Packaging: Posted a 29.6% fall in Q1 profit to ₹22.3 crore despite a 4.7% revenue increase to ₹424.7 crore.

Restaurant Brands Asia: Q1 loss narrowed to ₹41.9 crore, with revenue rising 7.9% to ₹697.7 crore.

Timken India: Reported an 8.2% increase in Q1 profit to ₹104.2 crore and a 3.2% rise in revenue to ₹808.8 crore.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality: Q1 loss widened to ₹16.4 crore, with revenue declining 2.8% to ₹297 crore.

RR Kabel: Posted a 39.4% jump in Q1 profit to ₹89.8 crore, with revenue growing 13.9% to ₹2,058.6 crore.

Sanofi India: Reported a 32.8% decline in Q2 profit to ₹69.5 crore, with revenue down 12.3% at ₹406.3 crore.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: Q1 profit fell 37.9% to ₹504.5 crore and revenue dropped 20.3% to ₹1,201.5 crore.

JSW Energy: Posted a 42.4% increase in Q1 profit to ₹743.1 crore, with revenue jumping 78.6% to ₹5,143.4 crore.

Aarti Industries: Reported a 68.6% slump in Q1 profit to ₹43 crore and a 9.5% drop in revenue to ₹1,676 crore.

Mankind Pharma: Posted an 18.1% decline in Q1 profit to ₹444.6 crore, even as revenue rose 24.5% to ₹3,570.4 crore.

Sundram Fasteners: Recorded a 4.6% rise in Q1 profit to ₹148.4 crore and a 2.4% increase in revenue to ₹1,533.4 crore.

Indegene: Q1 profit jumped 32.7% to ₹116.4 crore, with revenue up 12.5% at ₹760.8 crore.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Posted a sharply wider Q1 loss of ₹91.44 crore, despite double-digit growth in gross and net premiums.

Stocks To Watch

Gujarat Gas: Signed a Gas Sales Agreement with Waree Energy to supply 50,000 SCMD of PNG to a lithium-ion cell plant in Valsad, set to be commissioned in Q4 FY26.

Deepak Nitrite: Subsidiary Deepak Chem Tech has issued ₹50 crore worth of 9% OCRPS to the parent company.

RPP Infra Projects: Secured a ₹1.43 crore order for elevator supply and installation at NNTPS, including civil and electrical work.

PNB Housing Finance: MD & CEO Girish Kousgi has resigned, effective Oct. 28, 2025.

NCC: Received two orders worth ₹792 crore in July, with ₹461.39 crore for its Buildings Division and ₹330.15 crore for its Electrical Division.

NBCC: Signed a ₹45.3 crore agreement with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank for a new campus in Indore and another with the Department of Posts for nationwide land development.

Nestle: Announced that Chairman and MD Suresh Narayanan will retire effective July 31, 2025.

Tata Steel: Set to acquire a 40% stake in TSN Wires Co. from Nichia Steel Works Ltd. for ₹270 crore.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Allotted 50,000 non-convertible debentures worth ₹500 crore via private placement.

Bank of India: To cut 1-year MCLR by 10 basis points to 8.9% starting Friday.

Arihant Superstructures: GST search and seizure operation on the company and its unit, Vatika Realty.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.