Numerology Predictions, August 1: What Does Your Lucky Number Say About Your Day?

Find out how your career, finances, family, and health will fare today based on your birth date. Get today's horoscope according to your birth date, as calculated by renowned astrologer Chirag Daruwalla.

Number 1 (Born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says you might get good news related to progress. Those connected to spirituality will receive good news. Students can achieve their goals. Business will improve. Financial situation will improve.

Number 2 (Born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says progress at work. Beware of seasonal illnesses. Success over competitors. Control your anger. Relax with family. Success in all endeavors.

Number 3 (Born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says maintain your daily routine. Take care of your health. Good day for studies and career. You might fall prey to a conspiracy. You might encounter bad company.

Number 4 (Born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says good day for students. Progress in career-related work. Business will gain momentum. Financial situation will improve. Avoid wasteful spending. Progress in land and vehicle matters.

Number 5 (Born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says health will improve. You might receive good news. Financial improvement. Good news from relatives. A joyful day. Don't trust anyone with financial matters. Marital bliss. Relatives might receive good news. Control your emotions. Don't trust anyone with financial matters.

Number 6 (Born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says make decisions wisely. Good day for couples. A day of hard work. Emotional tendencies and generosity could be your biggest weaknesses. A day for new investments.

Number 7 (Born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says auspicious signs regarding land and vehicles. Business will improve. A day of hard work. Happy family life. Beware of carelessness leading to losses.

Number 8 (Born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says a day of hard work. Be cautious in political matters. A day for entertainment. You'll receive advice from experienced individuals. Progress in studies.

Number 9 (Born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says focus on your goals. Good day for investments. Concern over an elder's health at home. Progress in spiritual pursuits. Success in all endeavors.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.