August 2025 Horoscope: What The Stars Have In Store For You This Month?

Astrologer Phanikumar offers August horoscope predictions. Find out what this month holds for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

August brings mixed results for Aries. Expect minor financial hiccups early on. Vehicle purchase is possible. Employees will receive praise. New connections form, and businesses prosper. Be mindful of spending.

August favors Taurus. Career and business thrive. Vehicle purchase is likely. You'll triumph over rivals and gain respect. Plans materialize on time. Good job news arrives. Real estate ventures shine.

August is positive for Gemini. Job and business flourish. Land deals bring profit. Health improves. Enjoy time with friends, and your social standing rises. Those hoping for children may hear good news. Foreign endeavors succeed.

August brings good fortune to Cancer. Long-standing troubles ease. Finances strengthen, and health recovers. Enjoy family time and conquer foes. New contacts prove beneficial. Employees take on new roles.

August brings mixed results for Leo. Anger and impatience rise, leading to arguments. Expenses exceed income. Projects may stall, and business remains average. Be cautious discussing work matters.

August may not be favorable for Virgo. Financial struggles and health issues arise. Borrowing becomes necessary. Delayed payments cause stress. You might face criticism. Each day feels like a test.

Planetary positions favor Libra in August. Undertakings succeed, and legal matters resolve positively. Long-awaited property is acquired, debts clear, and enemies become friends. Vehicle purchase is possible. Employees should be cautious.

August brings good results for Scorpio. You'll be bold and confident. Health and finances improve. New purchases are made, and spiritual interest grows. A new home purchase is possible. Drive carefully.

August may not be very favorable for Sagittarius. Avoid conflicts. Anger can damage relationships. Health issues and children-related matters may cause stress. Friends could bring losses. Business changes may yield positive results.

August brings mixed results for Capricorn. You'll be assertive. Vehicle purchase is possible. Friends help complete tasks. Family and friend bonds strengthen. You'll overcome rivals. Investments yield good returns. Employees impress superiors. Students have favorable outcomes.

August is favorable for Aquarius. Finances improve, and you'll connect with influential people. Health issues may arise, and some tasks face obstacles. Political figures may gain new positions. Businesses profit from new strategies. It's a good time for students.

August may not be favorable for Pisces. Expect difficulties and annoyances. Your words may not carry weight. Finances are strained. Interfering in others' affairs brings problems. Maternal relatives may cause conflict.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.