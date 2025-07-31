Sporty Spice: How Romance Fiction Is Adding A New Dynamic To Sports Fandom

MENAFN - The Conversation) Sports fans might love their teams, cheer or curse each game's result and admire their favourite athletes, but we rarely associate sports with romance.

However, that may be slowly changing thanks to the recent spike in the popularity of romance fiction, which has created an unlikely sub-genre.

A genre on the rise

Romance fiction sales in Australia are up, with an average growth rate of 49% over three years.

Dedicated romance bookstores are popping all over the world thanks to the visibility of social media communities such as“BookTok” and“Bookstagram” and the avenues digital and self-publishing are creating.

Sports romance titles are contributing to the growing romance numbers and are helping to attract new and non-traditional fans to sport.

Sports bringing the spice

Sports romance fiction is not a new phenomenon. But it has gained popularity in the past few years, predominantly through ice hockey titles.

Ice hockey romance has a growing, passionate following . Authors such as Elle Kennedy, Hannah Grace, Tessa Bailey and Emily Rath – all New York Times-bestselling writers – bring a wide-reaching visibility to the sub-genre.

Kennedy's Off Campus series is currently being developed as a TV series .

Formula 1 romance fiction also has a strong following , while football (soccer) is popular too. Meryl Wilsner's soccer-based romance Cleat Cute is also getting the TV treatment through sporting legends Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's production company A Touch More.

You name the sport and there will be a title for you: golf, chess, lacrosse, tennis, basketball, pickleball, Australian rules football, swimming, ballet, baseball and e-sports, the list goes on.

Something for everyone

While a majority of sports romance texts reflect heteronormative relationships and depict some of the more stereotypical, idealised body types and aesthetics often associated with the romance genre and athletic bodies, there are also diverse titles. These explore relationships across genders, sexualities, ethnicities, body shapes and different sports.

The ability to self-publish and reach an audience through social media allows sports romance authors and the creator community to be responsive and representative.

Authors are motivated to create narratives that reflect their own experiences and identity or contribute perspectives they feel are missing in the sporting landscape.

Happily ever after?

What makes these diverse contributions significant is how the authors present their sporting narratives within the romance genre storytelling structure. This means the majority of texts conform to what romance readers call, the“HEA”: the happily ever after.

While some narratives will have drama, tension and tragedy, the“happily ever after” framework allows for stories and relationships to end on a happy note.

In sports romance, there are many authors using this approach to challenge social norms, restrictive sporting environments and advocate for inclusion by presenting narratives where these tensions are resolved and everything works out.

Examples include K.T. Hoffman's The Prospects, which features a trans man as the protagonist who makes it onto a Major League Baseball team and finds true love. Esha Patel's Offtrack presents a Middle Eastern woman as the first woman driver for a Formula 1 team this century - who also finds true love. Australian author Abra Pressler's Love and Other Scores shares the coming out journey of a professional male tennis player while competing at the Australian Open - after he finds true love. You get it.

The romance genre allows these fictional stories to play out with the authors placing love and care for diverse communities at their centre, showing us a world where the inclusion for these diverse lived experiences are possible in sport.

Risks and rewards

There are opportunities for sports organisations to think more creatively about connecting with fans who may be interested in different elements of sporting culture and fandom.

That could be through sports romance, new forms of narrative storytelling such as docuseries like Netflix's Drive to Survive , or intersections with pop culture such as Taylor Swift's recent impact on NFL fandom .

What is important is understanding the community and serving that community rather than trying to retrofit diverse fans into preexisting fan engagement strategies.

Sports should understand fans are not a homogeneous group, and not all diverse fans will respond to and connect with this content.

There are also risks for sports that try to shoehorn non-traditional fans into their space without fully understanding the community, such as when the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken targeted the sports romance audience in 2023 . The initiative went horribly wrong when the organisation misguidedly promoted social media engagement which led to some users crossing the line and allegedly harassing players .

But there are rewards when it is done right. Australian Ice Hockey League discovered this after developing a genuine connection with author Emily Rath and facilitating welcoming and safe spaces for romance readers at games. The result? A surge in attendances and fan connection.

The sports romance genre is a space for sport to pay attention to, and with the second annual Sports Romance Convention taking place in Minneapolis next year, its community will continue to grow.