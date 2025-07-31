More Than 2 In 5 Young Australians Are Lonely, Our New Report Shows. This Is What Could Help

MENAFN - The Conversation) Loneliness is not a word often associated with young people. We tend to think of our youth as a time spent with family, friends and being engaged with school and work activities. Loneliness is an experience we may be more likely to associate with older people.

In a new report looking at loneliness in young Australians, we found 43% of people aged 15 to 25 feel lonely. That's more than two in five young people.

While one in four felt lonely when asked, one in seven had felt lonely for at least two years (what we call persistent loneliness).

There's more we should be doing in Australia to address loneliness among young people and more broadly.

What else did we find?

In this report, we analysed data from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia survey from 2022–23. This helped us understand what sort of factors increase the risk of loneliness among young people.

We found having poor physical health and mental health can double (or more) the likelihood of persistent loneliness among young people.

Life circumstances, as well as socioeconomic and behavioural factors, also play a role, as shown below.

Worryingly, young people who report persistent loneliness are over seven times more likely to experience high or very high psychological distress compared to those who aren't lonely.

But loneliness in young people should not be seen just as a mental health issue. Research shows it can have consequences for physical health too. For example, a study published in 2024 found loneliness is linked to early signs of vascular dysfunction (functional changes to the arteries) in adults as young as 22.

Why does loneliness persist?

As well as analysing data, we also interviewed young people aged 16 to 25 from diverse backgrounds about what helps them make healthy social connections, and what hinders them.

One of the things they flagged was a need for safe community spaces. A male participant from metro New South Wales, aged between 22 and 25, said:

We found technology could both help and hinder social connections. A female from regional Victoria, aged 22 to 25, who identified as LGBTIQ+, told us:

On the flip side, a female participant from metropolitan Victoria, aged between 16 and 18, said:

The high cost of living was also regarded as a hindrance to maintaining social connections. As a male aged 22 to 25 from metro NSW told us:

So what can we do?

Loneliness has long been treated as a personal issue but it's increasingly clear we have to shift our approach to include community-wide and systemic solutions.

The World Health Organization's Commission on Social Connection recently released a report pointing to loneliness as a public health, social, community and economic issue.

In Australia, the economic burden of loneliness stands at A$2.7 billion each year for associated health-care costs including GP and hospital visits.

And there are additional costs including lower workforce productivity and educational outcomes that have yet to be accounted for.

Some countries have already developed and implemented strategies to address loneliness. In 2023, Denmark , for example, commissioned the development of a national loneliness action plan led by a consortium of organisations. This was underpinned by an investment of around 21 million Danish kroner (roughly A$5 million) over 2023–25.

Australia now stands at a crossroads.

Australia needs a national loneliness strategy

A national strategy underpinned by evidence and by lived experience is crucial to effectively address loneliness. This approach would:



coordinate efforts across sectors: health, education, social services and business

identify effective strategies that should be included in a comprehensive response, and the principles to guide their delivery in communities and other settings

highlight sub-groups at risk of persistent loneliness who should be prioritised within population-wide strategies commit to the delivery of a national awareness campaign that can educate the public and reduce stigma around loneliness.

With the right national strategy, we will be able to increase our capacity to help all Australians, not just young people, connect in meaningful ways.

If this article has raised issues for you, or if you're concerned about someone you know, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. You can learn more about youth loneliness and how to help at Ending Loneliness Together .