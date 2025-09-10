Alan Dykes The Conversation

MENAFN - The Conversation) Associate Professor in Engineering Geology, Kingston University Profile Articles Activity

I obtained my PhD from King's College London in 1995 where I worked on landslide processes in tropical rainforest environments, initially as part of the 'Brunei Rainforest Project 1991–92' organised by the Royal Geographical Society with the Universiti Brunei Darussalam. After several years at the University of Huddersfield, undertaking teaching and research in geomorphology, specialising in landslides and becoming a world expert in peatland instability and failure, I joined Kingston University in 2007.

Since 2009, I have worked in civil engineering, developing and expanding my expertise in engineering geology and geotechnics whilst maintaining a research programme investigating landslide processes, controls and hazards in a wide range of contexts. As well as continuing my investigations of peat stability and failure, I have worked with international collaborators on various types of landslides and slope instability in Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Malta and Mexico.

Qualifications

2006: Chartered Geologist (Geological Society of London)

1995: PhD in Geography, King's College London

1990: BSc(Hons) Geography, University of Bristol

–present Associate Professor in Engineering Geology, Kingston University

Experience