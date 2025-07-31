Kemi Badenoch Says She Wants To Be Britain's Javier Milei But Is The Argentinian President A Model To Follow?

MENAFN - The Conversation) When UK Conservative party head Kemi Badenoch recently declared that she aspires to be Britain's Milei , she aligned herself with one of the world's most radical and controversial leaders.

Javier Milei, Argentina's self-styled “anarcho-capitalist” president, has gained global notoriety since his election in December 2023 for wielding a chainsaw at rallies, promising to destroy the so-called “political caste” and launching a scorched-earth economic reform programme.

But what has Milei actually achieved since entering office? And should Britain really be looking to his administration for inspiration?

Milei swept to power on a wave of anti-establishment anger. Styling himself as an outsider economist rallying against the ruling caste, he promised to slash state spending and replace Argentina's peso with the more stable US dollar. He also pledged to eliminate entire government ministries , including health, education and culture.

His now-famous “chainsaw plan” proposed a dramatic restructuring of Argentina's political and economic institutions, which he blamed for decades of stagnation and corruption. Backed by business elites and libertarian ideologues, Milei offered a vision of Argentina remade through radical individualism and state retrenchment.

His campaign, which contained some clear populist tendencies , was built as much on spectacle as substance. It contained daily media outbursts, personal attacks and an anti-caste rhetoric designed to turn governance into performance.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Badenoch said Milei would be the 'template' for her government. Tolga Akmen / EPA

Inflation was central to Milei's campaign. When he took office, annual inflation in Argentina stood at over 130% , one of the highest rates in the world. Milei promised to bring it under control by slashing the fiscal deficit and enforcing monetary discipline.

Monthly inflation doubled in the first months of his administration, forcing millions of Argentinians further into poverty. But it has fallen below 50% since the middle of 2025, which has been held by the government as a success.

However, the decrease in the inflation rate is the result of economic recession. While international markets have praised Milei's fiscal orthodoxy, there is little sign of a growth rebound. Investment has stalled , consumption has plummeted and local industries are struggling amid cuts to public procurement.

Consumption has shown signs of recovery in the last few months, but only in the high-income segment. This has deepened a dual reality where middle-class and working sectors cannot make ends meet . Instead of helping the Argentinian economy recover, high-income consumption also pushes the trade balance to deteriorate.

Milei's government has endeavoured to keep the Argentine peso strong. A strong currency has seen foreign investments paused and, despite ongoing capital controls, millions of US dollars leave the country with a surge in Argentinian tourism abroad. This trend is exactly the opposite of the most controversial of Milei's promises: to adopt the dollar in Argentina.

Given the critical level of the central bank's foreign reserves , the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the release of a US$4.7 billion (£3.5 billion) loan tranche in April 2024. It is expected to loan an extra US$2 billion before the 2025 mid-term elections in October.

Squeezing Argentinian society

Job losses have been extensive. Tens of thousands of public sector workers have been laid off, and many more have seen their salaries decimated by inflation. Entire agencies have been shut, from science and housing to the post office .

Milei's framing of public employees as part of a parasitic caste has helped him politically. It has reinforced his anti-establishment credentials and mobilised resentment among private sector workers and the self-employed. But it has further polarised an already fragmented Argentinian society.

Unions and civil society organisations have mobilised in response, organising strikes and mass protests . These have been met in turn with crackdowns , the criminalisation of dissent and expanded police powers .

Meanwhile, Congress has been sidelined. Milei's critics warn of creeping authoritarianism as the president governs increasingly by decree, perhaps most notably by attempting to fill two vacancies of the Supreme Court in February.

People participate in a demonstration in Buenos Aires on June 25. Adan Gonzalez / EPA

Environmental protection and foreign policy have also been reshaped by Milei's radical agenda. The ministry of environment was among the agencies targeted for elimination. And Milei's sweeping law of bases bill , which became law in 2024, included provisions to weaken environmental regulations and accelerate extractive industries such as lithium and oil.

Milei dismisses environmental concerns as leftist distractions from economic freedom. This is a stance echoed in his foreign policy, which has seen Argentina pivot away from regional cooperation. He has snubbed neighbours like Brazil, withdrawn from the accession process to the Brics group of nations and has aligned himself more closely with the US, Israel and the global far right .

He frequently rails against“global socialism”, and presents himself as a figurehead of a new anti-globalist movement. This posture appeals to his domestic base and international allies, but has further isolated Argentina diplomatically and eroded longstanding regional ties .

If Badenoch wants to emulate Milei, it raises serious questions about the political and economic future she envisions for Britain. Argentina is currently living through a radical experiment in state destruction. Despite circumstantially winning praise from bond markets and libertarian circles, it has brought pain, polarisation and increasing levels of repression.

For those looking beyond spectacle, Milei's presidency offers not a blueprint for bold reform, but a cautionary tale about the dangers of governing by chainsaw.

Get your news from actual experts, straight to your inbox. Sign up to our daily newsletter to receive all The Conversation UK's latest coverage of news and research, from politics and business to the arts and sciences.