Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ram Prasad The Conversation


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Fellow of the British Academy and Distinguished Professor in the Department Politics, Philosophy and Religion, Lancaster University Profile Articles Activity

I have published round fifty papers in a wide range of journals like Philosophy East and West, Journal of Indian Philosophy, Ageing and Society, Contemporary South Asia, Journal of Hindu Studies, etc., and edited volumes.

I am working on a book project on developing a philosophical anthropology of emotion through a reading of classical Indian narrative and aesthetic texts.

I am Co-I on a Leverhulme project with Profs Phiroze Vasunia and Francesca Orsini and Dr Maddalena Italia, 'Comparative Classics', which explores conceptions of the classical in Sanskrit, Greek, Latin and Indo-Persian, and interrogates their modern and contemporary understandings in India and the West

Research interests: Indian (Hindu, Buddhist, Jain) and comparative phenomenology, epistemology, metaphysics, theology, and philosophy of religion; religion, politics and conflict; South Asian religious identities in contemporary Britain; the conceptual sources of modern Hindu life and beliefs.

Experience
  • –present Fellow of the British Academy, University of Leicester


The Conversation

