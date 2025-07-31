Speed Matters: GOAT Network Launches Bitvm2 Beta Testnet With Real-Time Proving

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOAT Network is the first Bitcoin zkRollup to launch real-time proving, offering Sub-3s proofs across 5 provers

OAKLAND, CA, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOAT Network , the Bitcoin-native ZK Rollup offering sustainable BTC yield, has announced the launch of its BitVM2 Beta Testnet , introducing sub-three-second real-time proving across five provers, a major leap toward sustainable Bitcoin-based financial infrastructure. GOAT Network is at the forefront of expanding Bitcoin's utility beyond a store of value, offering sustainable yield opportunities and a decentralized infrastructure that empowers users and developers alike.

“We can all agree that users shouldn't have to wait days to access their own funds,” said Kevin Liu, Co-Founder and CEO of GOAT Network. “We're building infrastructure that can handle peak load, decentralized ownership, with a system to match the expectations of real financial applications. This is the difference between waiting days to move your Bitcoin or getting it back in seconds.”

The launch of GOAT Network's BitVM2 Beta Testnet means users can withdraw instantly without waiting for delayed proofs, and operators don't have to lock up excess capital while waiting for transactions to finalize. Additionally, developers can build apps that actually scale under real-world conditions, handling high traffic without bottlenecks.

While most Rollups are blighted by lag, resulting in slow withdrawals, broken bridges and bottlenecked applications, GOAT Network's BitVM2 Beta Testnet directly addresses this longstanding technical hurdle by delivering a provably real-time proving pipeline, powered by Ziren, ZKM's high-performance zkVM. Unlike the majority of testnets still relying on manual batching and minimal prover capacity, GOAT Network is purpose-built for high throughput from day one.

GOAT's proving system is distributed across multiple prover nodes, each leveraging GPU-accelerated backends. The pipeline is structured into:



Block proofs: Verifying state transitions per block

Aggregation proofs : Compressing multiple block proofs recursively Groth16 proofs : Minimizing on-chain data with fast verifiability

With block proofs averaging ~2.6s, aggregation proofs at and Groth16 SNARKs around all running in parallel, GOAT Network keeps up with its ~3.4s block time, ensuring zero proof backlog and instant peg-out performance.

As the first Bitcoin Layer 2 to implement real-time proving in a production environment, GOAT Network has made every peg-out proof fully data-driven, visualized, and verifiable - turning zkRollup from a narrative into a verifiable reality. From this point on, "zkRollup" should no longer be just a label, but a baseline defined by real-time, complete, and provable systems.

Users can now view the full proof generation process for every peg-out - not just a generic "success" message - through the live UI:

The announcement follows the recent launch of GOAT Network's BTC Yield Dashboard, the world's first suite of sustainable, chain-level Bitcoin yield products, making it the only blockchain network offering real BTC yield, without centralized custody or expensive mining rigs.

About GOAT Network

GOAT Network is the first Bitcoin-native ZK Rollup engineered to deliver sustainable, native BTC yield through a breakthrough combination of in-house zkMIPS (the fastest production-ready zkVM), a practical BitVM2 challenge model (reducing the challenging period from 14 days to less than 1 day), and Bitcoin's first Decentralized Sequencer network.

