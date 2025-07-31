Saudi Airline Recruiting Pilots In São Paulo

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Saudi Arabian carrier Flyadeal will recruit Airbus A320 captains from August 20 to 30 at the CAE pilot training center near Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo. According to the National Aeronauts Union (SNA), registration is required via this lin .

The low-cost carrier Flyadeal, an arm of the Saudia Group, has been in business since 2017. It operates a fleet of 40 A320 planes on domestic and international flights, with an expansion plan in place for non-Middle East cities.

Requirements to apply include at least 4,000 flight hours and at least 2,000 flight hours as pilot in command on A320 aircraft, as well as qualification for A320 or 30-plus-ton turbojets.

