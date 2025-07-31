Saudi Airline Recruiting Pilots In São Paulo

Saudi Airline Recruiting Pilots In São Paulo
The low-cost carrier Flyadeal, an arm of the Saudia Group, has been in business since 2017. It operates a fleet of 40 A320 planes on domestic and international flights, with an expansion plan in place for non-Middle East cities.
Requirements to apply include at least 4,000 flight hours and at least 2,000 flight hours as pilot in command on A320 aircraft, as well as qualification for A320 or 30-plus-ton turbojets.
