Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Airline Recruiting Pilots In São Paulo


2025-07-31 11:06:26
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Saudi Arabian carrier Flyadeal will recruit Airbus A320 captains from August 20 to 30 at the CAE pilot training center near Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo. According to the National Aeronauts Union (SNA), registration is required via this lin .

The low-cost carrier Flyadeal, an arm of the Saudia Group, has been in business since 2017. It operates a fleet of 40 A320 planes on domestic and international flights, with an expansion plan in place for non-Middle East cities.

Requirements to apply include at least 4,000 flight hours and at least 2,000 flight hours as pilot in command on A320 aircraft, as well as qualification for A320 or 30-plus-ton turbojets.

Read also:
Saudi group announces deal for 105 Airbus planes

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Supplied

The post Saudi airline recruiting pilots in São Paulo appeared first on ANBA News Agency .

MENAFN31072025000213011057ID1109871118

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search