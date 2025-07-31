Ramsco's Women Empowerment Initiative Recognized Among Top BRICS Businesswomen Practices For 2025 - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Ramsco Biotechnologies has been spotlighted as a private sector best practice from Egypt in the 2025 BRICS Businesswomen Alliance report, which recognized the company's women empowerment initiative as one of the most effective practices advancing gender inclusion and food security.

This year's report brought together input from over 20 countries and explored six core areas: creative industries, food and environmental security, healthcare, inclusive economies, innovation, and tourism.

Ramsco stood out for its institutional policies aimed at creating fair working conditions for women in agriculture, ensuring equal pay. These efforts reflect the company's broader commitment to gender equity and food security through the use of advanced biotechnologies in organic farming.

“I'm proud to see Ramsco Biotechnologies named among the BRICS Alliance's top practices, representing Egypt in empowering rural women and supporting food security,” said Rawya Mansour, CEO of Ramsco Egypt and Oasis Technologies Monaco.

Mansour emphasized that empowering women and closing the gender pay gap is central to sustainable development. Through her initiative, Mansour tackled pay inequality in agricultural communities, where women were often paid half as much as men, by implementing a fair wage system. All the while replacing chemical fertilizers and pesticides, replacing them with bio fertilizers and pesticides, providing significantly higher quality product that saves 30% water and mitigate climate change.

Notably, under Mansour's leadership, Ramsco has developed sustainable agricultural solutions, including biochar technology and organic fertilisers, tools that improve land productivity, combat climate change, and promote women's participation in modern farming systems.

This international recognition solidifies Ramsco's position as a regional leader in sustainable regenerative agriculture, driven by social and environmental responsibility, and enabled through the empowerment of women.