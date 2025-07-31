New Holland Introduces The Renewed FR 650 With Greater Efficiency, Lower Consumption And More Comfort For The Operator
In line with the brand's growing commitment in this segment, the new FR 650 offers high production capacity, greater operator comfort, the best precision agriculture technology and a renewed and modern design.
One of the main features of the FR 650 is its brand new FPT Industrial Cursor 16 Tier 2 engine, which delivers 650 HP. This new engine, which allows better performance with lower fuel consumption, is associated with the renowned Power Cruise system and the new ECO engine management mode, which allow greater operational efficiency, delivering the highest available capacity at all times.
Another highlight of the new FR 650 is the renewed, more spacious and soundproofed cab, which adds a new 12.1" IntelliView IV monitor and updated commands. In this way, it offers a superior on-board experience, thanks to a complete and renewed equipment that allows the operator to work in a comfortable space during long working days.
