Imposing Sanctions On An International Procurement Network For Iran's UAV Program

The United States today sanctioned five entities and one individual based in Iran, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong SAR that have been involved in the procurement of technology and equipment in support of Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program.

Today’s action supports President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-2 to counter Iran’s aggressive development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities.

The United States will use all available means, including sanctions on entities based in third countries, to expose and disrupt Iran’s schemes to procure equipment and items supporting its UAV program, which destabilizes the Middle East and beyond.

The Department of Treasury’s action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their supporters.

For more information, see Treasury’s press release.