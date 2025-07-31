Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Imposing Sanctions On An International Procurement Network For Iran's UAV Program

2025-07-31 11:00:29

The United States today sanctioned five entities and one individual based in Iran, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong SAR that have been involved in the procurement of technology and equipment in support of Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program.  

Today’s action supports President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-2 to counter Iran’s aggressive development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities.

The United States will use all available means, including sanctions on entities based in third countries, to expose and disrupt Iran’s schemes to procure equipment and items supporting its UAV program, which destabilizes the Middle East and beyond.  

The Department of Treasury’s action was taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their supporters.   

For more information, see Treasury’s press release.

MENAFN31072025004514009831ID1109871063

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

