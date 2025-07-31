India To Receive Above-Normal Rain In Aug, Sept

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in the second half of the monsoon season (August and September), the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Most parts of the country, barring the northeast and the adjoining areas of east India, are likely to record normal rainfall in August, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during an online press conference.

September rainfall is likely to be above normal, he said

“Overall, above normal rainfall (106 per cent of the long period average of 422.8 mm) is most likely over the country during the second half of the southwest monsoon season,” he said.

“Geographically, normal to above-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of the northeast and the adjoining areas of east India, some isolated regions of central India and southwestern parts of peninsular India where below-normal rainfall is likely,” he said.

The country received above-normal rainfall in the first half of the monsoon season, ie, June and July, with some states, especially Himachal Pradesh, experiencing flash floods