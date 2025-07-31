403
J&K Lags In Smart Meter Rollout: Centre
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Under the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a total of 14.97 lakh smart meters have been sanctioned for Jammu and Kashmir, but only 2 lakh have been installed so far, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The figures were shared by Minister of State for Power, Shripad Naik, in a written reply to a question raised by MP Pushpendra Saroj.
According to the reply, while ₹272 crore has been sanctioned for J&K's smart metering component under RDSS, no funds have been released or utilised so far. This comes even as other states have already begun receiving allocations since FY 2023–24, the minister noted.
The RDSS, launched in 2021, is a flagship initiative of the Union Government aimed at strengthening power distribution infrastructure, reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, and accelerating the rollout of prepaid smart meters across the country.
