2025-07-31 10:08:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:15 PM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd : Announces it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of units of the Company at a price of $0.175 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $6,000,000. The LIFE Private Placement is subject to a minimum offering amount of $3,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will be exercisable by the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.27 per Warrant Share for a period of three years from the date of issuance of the Warrant. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading down one cent at $0.17.

MENAFN31072025000212011056ID1109871041

