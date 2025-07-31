Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Myanmar Imposes Martial Law In 63 Townships Following State Of Emergency Declaration

Myanmar Imposes Martial Law In 63 Townships Following State Of Emergency Declaration


2025-07-31 10:07:48
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) YANGON, Aug 1 (NNN-MNA) – Myanmar's National Defence and Security Council (NDSC), yesterday, declared martial law in 63 townships, shortly after declaring a state of emergency in those areas, the state-owned Myanmar Radio and Television reported.

In the martial law order, the NDSC transferred the executive and judicial duties of the townships to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, the report said.

The martial law was imposed to restore normal administrative conditions, peace, and the rule of law in the townships, the report said.

The townships placed under martial law included five in Kachin state, three in Kayah state, two in Kayin state, seven in Chin state, nine in Sagaing region, five in Magway region, three in Mandalay region, 14 in Rakhine state, and 15 in Shan state, the report said.

According to the order, the martial law will be in effect for 90 days.– NNN-MNA

MENAFN31072025000200011047ID1109871035

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search