Myanmar Imposes Martial Law In 63 Townships Following State Of Emergency Declaration
In the martial law order, the NDSC transferred the executive and judicial duties of the townships to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, the report said.
The martial law was imposed to restore normal administrative conditions, peace, and the rule of law in the townships, the report said.
The townships placed under martial law included five in Kachin state, three in Kayah state, two in Kayin state, seven in Chin state, nine in Sagaing region, five in Magway region, three in Mandalay region, 14 in Rakhine state, and 15 in Shan state, the report said.
According to the order, the martial law will be in effect for 90 days.– NNN-MNA
