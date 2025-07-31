Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Presents Promising Recovery Projects To German Businesses

2025-07-31 10:06:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The meeting with German partners revolved around further prospects for investment in Ukraine's recovery, the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, and the development of public-private partnerships.

The ministry focused on the priority areas of reconstruction, such as restoring critical infrastructure, energy-efficient housing construction, modernization of heat supply systems, and upgrading water supply and sewerage systems.

According to Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Deputy Minister Kostiantyn Kovalchuk, more than 1,200 projects have been developed, which can be implemented with the involvement of Ukrainian and international businesses, on the terms of public-private partnership or with the support of donors.

The meeting participants spoke about the possibilities of implementing joint projects in Ukraine, involving German businesses in international recovery programmes, and prospects for establishing sectoral working groups for coordination purposes.

A reminder that Polish enterprises applied for preferential loans from Poland's Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) to take part in Ukraine's reconstruction projects.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry

