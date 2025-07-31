DDD Securities Lawsuit Filed Against 3D Systems Corporation. Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights
LOS ANGELES , July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against 3D Systems Corporation ("3D Systems" or "the Company") (NYSE: DDD ) for violations of securities laws.
Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between August 13, 2024 and May 13, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 12, 2025.
CASE DETAILS: The Complaint claims that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. 3D Systems minimized the effect of declining customer spending on its operations. Revenue from the Company's Regenerative Medicine Program was adversely affected by revised milestone requirements. Considering these facts, the Company's public disclosures were materially false and misleading throughout the class period.
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
