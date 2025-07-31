Transform How One Reads The Bible: Rev. Steve Jaynes Shares His Proven Approach

In his enlightening new book,“How to Read the Bible for Understanding and Power”, Rev. Steve Jaynes offers readers a clear path to discovering the Bible's true message and applying it to daily life. Now in its Third Edition, this book has helped countless people find hope, clarity, and strength by showing how the Bible's teachings fit together and speak directly to life's biggest questions.

A teacher and devoted student of the Scriptures, Jaynes has spent decades presenting this material in live classes, helping people overcome worry and fear, live victoriously, and walk more closely with God. With this book, readers everywhere can now access the same practical wisdom that transformed his own life - wisdom that explains apparent contradictions, deepens prayer, and helps believers tap into the true power of God's Word.

Many readers describe feeling as if they were sitting right in Jaynes' class: guided, encouraged, and equipped to search the Scriptures for themselves. Readers say this book has helped them overcome setbacks, find peace after devastation, and build a life filled with purpose and abundance.

“You can read it and see what it says for yourself. You'll be able to walk with the power of God in your life. Learning is an exciting adventure,” says Jaynes. His message is simple but life-changing: the Bible is accurate, trustworthy, and meant to be understood - and what God has done for others, He can do for you too.

How to Read the Bible for Understanding and Power is available now at Amazon: and was recently featured on the New York Times Square billboard, celebrating its impact and reach.. For more teaching resources, visit or find Steve Jaynes on his podcast: and YouTube channel: @gladtidi/videos .

“How to Read the Bible for Understanding and Power - Third Edition”

By Steve Jaynes

Kindle | $6.99

Paperback | $17.99

Hardback | $23.99

Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers

About the Author







Author Rev. Steve Jaynes initially presented this material many times in live classes. Due to his success, he has made the information available in book format. The book shows how to overcome challenges and live meaningful and joyful lives.