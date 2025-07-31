ID Privacy AI Unveils Agentic Voice-First AI BDC Workforce, Now Natively-Integrated In Over 80% Of Automotive Crms
BDC Pro is now natively compatible with:
-
CDK ELead / Fortellis
VinSolutions
DealerSocket
DealerFX
Xtime
VAuto
HomeNet
Authenticom / Motive Retail
As well as the development of our own XML / ADF universal lead package for pushing and receiving leads to meet the remaining non-integrated 3rd party systems.
These integrations unlock real-time, bi-directional agentic automation across dealership workflows eliminating silos, manual entry, and lead leakage.
While ensuring conversational lead-management, nurture, follow-up, and consistency like never been possible before.
Built on ID Privacy's proprietary Agentic Conversational AI Framework, BDC Pro agents are fully autonomous, privacy-first systems that perform critical sales and service functions:
-
Engage leads via phone, SMS, email, web, and social
Learn and adapt in real-time from customer behavior
Store persistent memory across channels and touchpoints
Qualify, follow up, and close with CRM-native execution
Auto-log notes, update statuses, and sync with live inventories
Operate in English and Spanish with fluent, natural cadence
With over 1 million voice-first interactions last month alone, these agents continuously self-train-mirroring the way autonomous vehicles learn from every turn.
ID Privacy AI's platform is built in-house, not bolted together. Its infrastructure includes:
-
A bi-directional orchestration engine with CRM/DMS sync
Secure, real-time vector database for persistent recall
A flexible knowledge base ingestion system (API, web, inventory, chat)
An embedded ServicePro AI module for real-time service booking
Full end-to-end encryption and zero-trust architecture
Cloud-native or on-premise deployments, depending on client preference
All data remains protected by military-grade encryption, ensuring compliance with dealership, OEM, and regulatory standards.
Early deployments of BDC Pro have shown:
-
73% first-call booking rate for service leads
187+ sales appointments booked in 30 days
Up to 10 hours/week saved per human agent
70–80% showroom show rates on AI-booked appointments
Zero lead leakage across CRM handoffs
These outcomes make BDC Pro a category-defining tool for performance-focused dealer groups. Dealers and partners can activate BDC Pro now at: .
"This isn't just AI-it's an entirely new workforce," said Albert Thompson, CEO of ID Privacy AI. "With BDC Pro, we've created autonomous agents that think, talk, remember, and act inside the very systems dealers already use. We're changing the entire way automotive sales and service operations have been done for close to 100 years. This is a revolution in the "form-fill lead era" this is not just an add-on. It's a breakthrough in how dealers will buy and sell vehicles for the next generation."
Media Contact: For sales inquiries or to learn about investment opportunities, contact Albert Thompson CEO of ID Privacy AI at [email protected] . For general press inquiries, reach out to [email protected] . To learn more, visit us online at .
ID Privacy AI is redefining how businesses build and deploy intelligent AI agents - securely, privately, and on their own terms. ID Privacy AI's agentic infrastructure enables companies to create fully autonomous voice, video and knowledge-based agents with real-time connectors, encrypted processing, and dynamic memory. Flagship solutions like BDC Pro and VDP Pro are built on top of ID Privacy's scalable foundation, empowering industries to work faster, smarter and with total data control.
