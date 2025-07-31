ID Privacy AI Unveils Agentic Voice-First AI BDC Workforce, Now Natively-Integrated In Over 80% Of Automotive Crms

BDC Pro is now natively compatible with:



CDK ELead / Fortellis

VinSolutions

DealerSocket

DealerFX

Xtime

VAuto

HomeNet Authenticom / Motive Retail

As well as the development of our own XML / ADF universal lead package for pushing and receiving leads to meet the remaining non-integrated 3rd party systems.

These integrations unlock real-time, bi-directional agentic automation across dealership workflows eliminating silos, manual entry, and lead leakage.

While ensuring conversational lead-management, nurture, follow-up, and consistency like never been possible before.

Built on ID Privacy's proprietary Agentic Conversational AI Framework, BDC Pro agents are fully autonomous, privacy-first systems that perform critical sales and service functions:



Engage leads via phone, SMS, email, web, and social

Learn and adapt in real-time from customer behavior

Store persistent memory across channels and touchpoints

Qualify, follow up, and close with CRM-native execution

Auto-log notes, update statuses, and sync with live inventories Operate in English and Spanish with fluent, natural cadence

With over 1 million voice-first interactions last month alone, these agents continuously self-train-mirroring the way autonomous vehicles learn from every turn.

ID Privacy AI's platform is built in-house, not bolted together. Its infrastructure includes:



A bi-directional orchestration engine with CRM/DMS sync

Secure, real-time vector database for persistent recall

A flexible knowledge base ingestion system (API, web, inventory, chat)

An embedded ServicePro AI module for real-time service booking

Full end-to-end encryption and zero-trust architecture Cloud-native or on-premise deployments, depending on client preference

All data remains protected by military-grade encryption, ensuring compliance with dealership, OEM, and regulatory standards.

Early deployments of BDC Pro have shown:



73% first-call booking rate for service leads

187+ sales appointments booked in 30 days

Up to 10 hours/week saved per human agent

70–80% showroom show rates on AI-booked appointments Zero lead leakage across CRM handoffs

These outcomes make BDC Pro a category-defining tool for performance-focused dealer groups. Dealers and partners can activate BDC Pro now at: .

"This isn't just AI-it's an entirely new workforce," said Albert Thompson, CEO of ID Privacy AI. "With BDC Pro, we've created autonomous agents that think, talk, remember, and act inside the very systems dealers already use. We're changing the entire way automotive sales and service operations have been done for close to 100 years. This is a revolution in the "form-fill lead era" this is not just an add-on. It's a breakthrough in how dealers will buy and sell vehicles for the next generation."

Media Contact: For sales inquiries or to learn about investment opportunities, contact Albert Thompson CEO of ID Privacy AI at [email protected] . For general press inquiries, reach out to [email protected] . To learn more, visit us online at .

ID Privacy AI is redefining how businesses build and deploy intelligent AI agents - securely, privately, and on their own terms. ID Privacy AI's agentic infrastructure enables companies to create fully autonomous voice, video and knowledge-based agents with real-time connectors, encrypted processing, and dynamic memory. Flagship solutions like BDC Pro and VDP Pro are built on top of ID Privacy's scalable foundation, empowering industries to work faster, smarter and with total data control.

SOURCE ID Privacy, Inc.