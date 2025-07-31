5 Trusted Maid And Manpower Agencies In Malaysia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hiring the right maid or staff means selecting someone trustworthy, legally compliant, and suited to your household or business needs.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hiring the right maid or manpower staff is not just about filling a position - it involves selecting someone trustworthy, legally compliant, and suited to specific household or business needs. Whether for domestic help or corporate staffing, working with a reputable agency ensures a smoother and safer hiring process.Below is a list of the 5 top-rated maid and manpower agencies across Malaysia, recognised for their range of services, client reputation, and experience in the industry.1. Metro Excel Resources Sdn. Bhd. – Comprehensive Maid and Manpower SolutionsLocation: Klang, SelangorWebsite:Metro Excel Resources Sdn. Bhd. is a full-service agency offering solutions across both household and corporate sectors. It is well-regarded as a trusted maid agency in Klang , while also providing licensed services for foreign worker recruitment , local manpower hiring , payroll outsourcing, and HR consulting.Its maid placement services include visa processing, FOMEMA health screenings, live video interviews, orientation training, and post-placement counselling for up to 24 months. For businesses, Metro Excel offers fully compliant foreign worker sourcing from approved countries such as Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Nepal.Key Highlights:✔️ Over a decade of experience in maid and manpower services✔️ Licensed recruitment for both foreign and local workers✔️ Payroll and HR consulting available for business clients2. Global Ace Maid Agency – Domestic Helper Placement ServicesLocation: Kuala LumpurWebsite:Global Ace offers professional maid placement services for Malaysian households. The agency recruits domestic helpers primarily from Indonesia and the Philippines and ensures all candidates undergo proper training and background checks before deployment.Key Highlights:✔️ Emphasis on helper reliability and household readiness✔️ Handles full documentation, permits, and FOMEMA✔️ Offers replacement guarantee and counselling support3. Housemaid Malaysia – Transparent Pricing and Maid SourcingLocation: Malaysia (nationwide)Website:Housemaid Malaysia is an established online portal that simplifies the process of hiring live-in maids. It connects families to approved agencies that provide trained Indonesian and Filipino helpers, along with detailed biodata and transparent cost structures.Key Highlights:✔️ Easy access to maid profiles with a clear fee breakdown✔️ Trusted agency network across Malaysia✔️ Ideal for households seeking clarity and convenience4. Avorix International – Foreign Worker Recruitment SolutionsLocation: Kuala LumpurWebsite:Avorix International offers foreign worker recruitment solutions for industries such as manufacturing, construction, plantation, and cleaning services. The agency provides sourcing, permit handling, compliance, and onboarding services to ensure smooth and legal hiring.Key Highlights:✔️ Bulk recruitment for labour-intensive sectors✔️ Handles full documentation and accommodation arrangements✔️ Experience working with employers nationwide5. MYMaid2Clean – Flexible Booking for Cleaning and Maid ServicesLocation: Kuala Lumpur (serving Klang Valley)Website:MYMaid2Clean provides on-demand part-time and full-time domestic cleaning services. While the focus is on short-term and scheduled cleaning, the agency also offers permanent maid placements. Services are accessible via an online booking platform, appealing to those who value convenience and quick turnaround.Key Highlights:✔️ User-friendly online booking system✔️ Flexible service options including part-time cleaning✔️ Suitable for urban households seeking convenienceSummary and TakeawaysChoosing the right maid or manpower agency can make a significant difference in ensuring a smooth and compliant hiring experience. The agencies listed above each bring their own strengths, offering services that range from domestic helper placement to large-scale workforce recruitment and HR support.For household or business needs across Malaysia, these agencies represent some of the more established and reliable options currently available.

