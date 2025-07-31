New York Placed Under State Of Emergency As Torrential Rains Flood Queens New Jersey Impacted

MENAFN - Live Mint) Flash Flood in New York, New Jersey: Nearly 50 million residents across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast United States are under flood watches today as intense storms sweep through the region. States from Washington, DC, to Boston are bracing for heavy rainfall, flash floods, and severe travel disruptions.

The National Weather Service has warned that the storm system could unleash multiple rounds of torrential rain and thunderstorms, significantly raising the risk of life-threatening flash floods, particularly in urban areas and low-lying neighbourhoods.

NY Mayor Declares Emergency

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declared a local state of emergency, effective until 8 a.m. tomorrow, due to hazardous rainfall and urban flooding. The mayor urged residents-especially those living in basement apartments-to evacuate to higher floors immediately.

“Don't drive. Roadways are flooding, and crews are responding,” Adams posted on X.

“If you live in a basement apartment, and haven't yet moved to higher ground, move now,” he added.

Officials are urging New Yorkers to stay put if already in a safe location and to avoid unnecessary travel through Thursday evening into Friday.

Ground Stops Issued at Baltimore and DC Airports

Severe thunderstorms have triggered ground stops at two of the region's major airports: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has halted all flight activity at both airports until at least 6 p.m. ET.

Prior to the ground stops:

DCA faced inbound delays averaging over four hours and outbound delays nearing two hours.

BWI departures were delayed by over an hour, with more disruptions expected as the storm moves northward.

Travellers are strongly advised to check with airlines before heading to the airport.

New York Subway Stations Under Threat of Flooding

With rainfall rates potentially exceeding 1.75 inches per hour, New York City's ageing sewer system may be unable to cope, posing a serious flood threat to subway stations.

Commuters are being asked to use caution and plan for delays or service suspensions. Just two weeks ago, dramatic images circulated of water pouring into subway tunnels and platforms, highlighting how swiftly the city's infrastructure can be overwhelmed.

Flash Floods in New York

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood warnings for large parts of New York City, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. Rainfall between 1 and 3 inches is expected to create rapid urban flooding, particularly in areas with poor drainage.

Basement residents are again being asked to evacuate to upper floors, and motorists are urged to steer clear of submerged roads, underpasses, and highways.

Roads Closed in New York

Several key roads in New York City are now closed due to flooding, and further closures are anticipated as rain continues.

The Clearview Expressway in Queens has been shut down in both directions after multiple vehicles were submerged, according to law enforcement. Additionally, the Long Island Rail Road suspended service on one of its busiest commuter lines during peak evening hours, leaving many stranded.

City officials have advised all residents to avoid non-essential travel through Friday afternoon, especially in flood-prone neighbourhoods.