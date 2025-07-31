403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3242890 KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait welcomed announcements by Canadian and Maltese governments of their intention to recognize the State of Palestine.
3242916 RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General hails the announcements by Canada, Malta and Portugal of their intentions to recognize the State of Palestine.
3242917 GAZA -- Gaza health authorities confirms 111 deaths and 820 injuries in atrocities by the Israeli occupation forces.
3242959 LJUBLYANA -- Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Israeli Ambassador for a protest note over the catastrophe in Gaza Strip. (end)
