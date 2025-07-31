Themac Resources Group Limited Announces Proposed Going Private Transaction
Procedurally, the going private transaction will occur by way of a "statutory plan of arrangement" (the " Arrangement ") under the Yukon Business Corporations Act and in accordance with the terms of an Arrangement Agreement to be entered into between the Company and Tulla (the " Arrangement Agreement "). In addition to other customary approvals, completion of the Transaction will be subject to approval of the Company's shareholders. The Company anticipates calling a special meeting of shareholders for early October, 2025 (the " Meeting "), at which shareholders will be given the opportunity to consider the Transaction and will be presented with a special resolution to approve the Arrangement. The special resolution must be passed by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as well as by a majority of the votes cast by minority shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Such minority shareholders will not include Tulla, Kevin Maloney, Andrew Maloney and others to be set out in the information circular for the Meeting. Shareholders will have the right to dissent provided for in section 193 of the Yukon Business Corporations Act and such right of dissent will be described in the information circular. If all approvals and conditions for the Transaction are obtained and satisfied, the Company currently expects the Transaction to be closed in mid to late October 2025.
The process leading to today's announcement was guided by Barrett Sleeman and Pierce Carson, who acted as the special independent committee of the board of directors of the Company. The recommendation of the special committee that the Company's board of directors approve the Transaction was based on a multitude of factors, including the current financial condition of the Company, the current liquidity of the Company's shares, and a comprehensive valuation report and fairness opinion (the " Valuation and Fairness Opinion ") of the Company prepared by an independent valuator, Evans & Evans, Inc. (" Evans & Evans "). Based on the valuation work and subject to the conditions, assumptions and qualifications set forth in the Valuation and Fairness Opinion, Evans & Evans is of the opinion that, as of the effective date of the Fairness Opinion (July 29, 2025), the consideration payable under the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to the minority shareholders.
Based on the Valuation and Fairness Opinion and the qualitative considerations and the recommendation of the Special Committee, the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") (with Kevin and Andrew Maloney abstaining from voting) approved proceeding with the Transaction. The parties are currently settling the terms of the Arrangement Agreement. A copy of the valuation and fairness opinion, the factors considered by the Special Committee and the Board, and other relevant background information including a description of the Arrangement Agreement will be included in the information circular that will be sent to shareholders in connection with the Meeting and will be posted on SEDAR+ at .
The completion of the Transaction remains subject to a number of other conditions including, but not limited to, approval by the Supreme Court of Yukon and Exchange approval. The completion of the Transaction will also be subject to the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary in a transaction of this nature. If and when these conditions are satisfied, it is expected that the completion of the Transaction will be completed following the Meeting. If the Transaction is completed, the Shares will be delisted from the Exchange and the Company will also apply to the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities to cease to be a reporting issuer in each province in which it is a reporting issuer.
ABOUT THEMAC RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED
THEMAC is a copper development company with a strong management team and as of May 18, 2011, a 100% ownership interest in the Copper Flat copper-molybdenum gold-silver project in New Mexico, USA. We are continuing to advance the closed copper mine, Copper Flat, in Sierra County, New Mexico, toward production with innovation and a sustainable approach to mining development and production, local economic opportunities, and the best reclamation practices for our unique environment. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (ticker: MAC).
For more information, please visit or review the Company's filings on SEDAR+ .
