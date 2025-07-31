Uganda: Nubian Community Petitions Over Years Of Marginalisation
Download logo
The Nubian community in Uganda has petitioned Parliament, seeking intervention over decades of alleged discrimination and neglect by successive governments.
Despite being recognized as an indigenous tribe in the 1995 Constitution, the community claims it has been marginalized politically, economically, and socially.
In a petition presented by to Parliament by Hon. Hassan Kirumira (NUP, Katikamu South) on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, the Nubians highlight historical injustices and ongoing challenges faced, particularly in Bombo town, their traditional home.“Even though we are citizens of Uganda, the Nubian community is still left out politically, economically, and socially,” the petition reads.
Nubians trace their roots in Uganda back to 1844 and have since integrated into Ugandan society through intermarriage and national development contributions.“Nubians are rarely considered for public service appointments, including ministries, government boards, and foreign missions,” Kirumira said adding that they are barely represented in local government structures.
The petitioners appealed to President Museveni to fulfill his promise of upgrading Bombo to a municipality, which would bring dignity, jobs, and development to the area. The community also seeks redress for past injustices, including compensation for losses suffered during the 1979 war following the fall of Idi Amin's regime. Additionally, they highlight current challenges such as inadequate healthcare facilities, youth unemployment, school dropouts and teenage pregnancies.
In the petition, the Nubians call on the government to address their concerns and ensure their inclusion and participation in national development.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment