Loop Industries (Nasdaq: LOOP) Unveils Game-Changing Twisttm Polyester Made Entirely From Textile Waste More Stocks Inside

Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOOP) has launched Twist , a branded, high-performance polyester resin made entirely from textile waste. Targeted at the fashion, sportswear, and home textile sectors, Twist delivers virgin-quality performance , full traceability, and up to 81% fewer CO2 emissions than fossil-based alternatives.

Twist is produced using Loop's patented depolymerization technology, which breaks down polyester textiles into base monomers DMT and MEG . These are purified and reassembled into a resin identical to virgin polyester-without dyes, colorants, or fossil fuels. Unlike bottle-based recycling, Twist enables true textile-to-textile circularity . It is fully traceable using embedded chemical markers, allowing brands to verify origin and meet rising regulatory and consumer demands for sustainability.

Loop's 70,000-tonne facility using Twist can reduce emissions by up to 418,600 tonnes of CO2 annually , equivalent to over 1 billion miles driven by gasoline vehicles. Loop plans to scale Twist from its Terrebonne facility to its Infinite Loop India JV , offering competitive pricing for global apparel brands.“Twist closes the loop for textiles,” said Giovanni Catino, CRO of Loop.“It helps brands meet sustainability targets while delivering premium performance.”

Loop Industries develops technology that transforms waste PET plastic and polyester fiber into virgin-quality, infinitely recyclable materials. Through its Loop and Twist brands, Loop supports the global shift to a circular economy and a sustainable future

