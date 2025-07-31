Global Recreational Boat Market Size To Cross USD 55 Billion By 2030, Electrification And Hybridization Strengthen Growth Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Global Recreational Boat Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the global recreational boats market is growing at a CAGR of 6.71% during 2021-2030.

Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE – REVENUE (2030): USD 55.20 Billion

MARKET SIZE – REVENUE (2024): USD 37.40 Billion

CAGR – REVENUE (2024-2030): 6.71%

MARKET SIZE-VOLUME (2030): 820.6 Thousand Units

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

LARGEST REGION (2024): North America

FASTEST-GROWING REGION: Middle East & Africa

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Product, Power, Activity, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Integration of Smart Technology & Connectivity Sets Sail to Expand Recreational Boating Market

The global recreational boating market is evolving rapidly as smart technology and AI-driven connectivity become core to modern vessels. Today's boats are equipped with advanced sensors, integrated electronics, and intelligent software that enable real-time monitoring, remote control, and automated operations. These connected systems provide live updates and AI-based forecasts that help operators plan safer routes, avoid rough waters, and maintain vessel stability through automated adjustments.

Predictive maintenance powered by sensors further enhances safety and keeps critical systems in peak condition. Beyond operational efficiency, this technological shift meets growing passenger demand for seamless, personalized experiences, from managing bookings and accessing onboard services through mobile apps to real-time insights that optimize speed and fuel use. As competition intensifies, leading boating companies are investing in smart features to differentiate their offerings, attract new customers, and strengthen market position

Electrification and Hybridization Strengthen Growth Potential in the Recreational Boating Market

Electrification and hybridization are reshaping the global recreational boating market as demand grows for cleaner, quieter, and more efficient vessels. Manufacturers are adopting battery-powered electric motors and hybrid systems to reduce emissions, improve performance, and meet stricter environmental regulations. Fully electric boats offer zero-emission cruising, protecting water and air quality in lakes, rivers, and coastal areas, a key selling point for eco-conscious buyers.

Hybrid boats provide flexible, low-emission cruising at lower speeds while extending range when needed. Electric motors cut fuel costs, require less maintenance due to fewer moving parts, and deliver longer service life than traditional engines. As infrastructure expands and sustainability gains priority, electrification and hybridization are set to remain key trends shaping the future of the global recreational boating market.

Recreational Boat Market Recent News



BENETEAU is planning to launch a new series of boats and redesign three models of Gran Turismo in the mid of 2025 includes the Gran Turismo 35, the Gran Turismo 40, and the Gran Turismo 50.

In 2024, Brunswick Corporation introduced 15 new exciting products, including Sea Ray, Simrad, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, Veer, and Mercury Marine. In 2024, Azimut-Benetti Group and Rolls-Royce will be working more closely together on yacht propulsion systems. It's a 4-year partnership and framework agreement on cooperation signed.

Surging Water Sports & Leisure Participation Strengthens Growth Outlook for the Market

Accelerating participation in water sports and leisure boating is emerging as a critical demand catalyst in the global recreational boating market, supported by evolving consumer lifestyles, increasing health and wellness priorities, and growing accessibility through rentals and sharing models. The market is benefiting from steady growth across high-interest segments such as recreational fishing, day cruising, paddleboarding, kayaking, waterskiing, tubing, wakesurfing, and wakeboarding, with younger demographics fueling the momentum behind wake sports.

Social media culture continues to amplify visibility and aspiration for boating experiences, driving new adoption and repeat usage. Technological advances, including efficient boat designs, next-generation surf systems, and wake-shaping technologies, are further enhancing the user experience and encouraging upgrades and new purchases. Coupled with the forecasted rise in cruise passenger volumes to nearly 40 million by 2027, these factors position water sports and leisure activities as a durable growth pillar for companies and investors evaluating the recreational boating industry's long-term potential.

North America Accounts for Over 46% of Market with Strong Demand and Tech Adoption

In 2024, North America accounted for over 46% of the global recreational boats market share, underscoring its position as the dominant regional contributor to industry revenues. This leadership is supported by strong participation in watersports, high disposable incomes, and a deeply rooted boating culture that continues to expand with rising interest in outdoor recreation and flexible ownership models such as fractional ownership and boat clubs.

Outboard boats remain the top-selling segment in the region, while the market is expected to lead in adopting advanced technologies, including automated systems, integrated smart features, and electric propulsion. The large tech-savvy population in the U.S. is accelerating this shift toward next-generation boats. Additionally, increasing engagement in wake surfing, wakeboarding, and personal watercraft use, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, is strengthening the growth trajectory for the North American recreational boating market over the forecast period.

Key Vendors



Azimut-Benetti Group

BENETEAU

Brunswick Corporation

Ferretti Group Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors



Bavaria Yachts

BRP

Baja Marine, Inc.

Hobie Cat Company

Malibu Boats, Inc.

Marine Products Corporation

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Polaris Inc.

Sunseeker

White River Marine Group

Albemarle Boats

Bertram Yachts

Candela Technology AB

Catalina Yachts

Custom Weld Boats

Duckworth Boats

Explorer Industries

Grady-White Boats, Inc.

Grand Banks Yachts

HanseYachts

High Caliber

Lund Boats Company

Maverick Boat Group, Inc.

Pacific Asian Enterprises

Porter

Princess Yachts

Viking Yacht Vision Marine Technologies

Market Segmentation & Forecasts

By Product



Outboard Boats

Inboard/Sterndrive Boats

Personal Watercraft Boats Other Boats

By Power



Engine-Powered Boats

Sail-Propelled Boats Man-Powered Boats

By Activity



Cruise Tourism

Watersports Fishing

By Geography

North America



US Canada

Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy Spain

APAC



Japan

China

Australia

New Zealand

India South Korea

Middle East & Africa



South Africa UAE

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

