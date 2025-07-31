Global Recreational Boat Market Size To Cross USD 55 Billion By 2030, Electrification And Hybridization Strengthen Growth Arizton
According to Arizton's latest research report, the global recreational boats market is growing at a CAGR of 6.71% during 2021-2030.
Report Scope:
MARKET SIZE – REVENUE (2030): USD 55.20 Billion
MARKET SIZE – REVENUE (2024): USD 37.40 Billion
CAGR – REVENUE (2024-2030): 6.71%
MARKET SIZE-VOLUME (2030): 820.6 Thousand Units
HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023
BASE YEAR: 2024
FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030
LARGEST REGION (2024): North America
FASTEST-GROWING REGION: Middle East & Africa
MARKET SEGMENTATION: Product, Power, Activity, and Geography
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Integration of Smart Technology & Connectivity Sets Sail to Expand Recreational Boating Market
The global recreational boating market is evolving rapidly as smart technology and AI-driven connectivity become core to modern vessels. Today's boats are equipped with advanced sensors, integrated electronics, and intelligent software that enable real-time monitoring, remote control, and automated operations. These connected systems provide live updates and AI-based forecasts that help operators plan safer routes, avoid rough waters, and maintain vessel stability through automated adjustments.
Predictive maintenance powered by sensors further enhances safety and keeps critical systems in peak condition. Beyond operational efficiency, this technological shift meets growing passenger demand for seamless, personalized experiences, from managing bookings and accessing onboard services through mobile apps to real-time insights that optimize speed and fuel use. As competition intensifies, leading boating companies are investing in smart features to differentiate their offerings, attract new customers, and strengthen market position
Electrification and Hybridization Strengthen Growth Potential in the Recreational Boating Market
Electrification and hybridization are reshaping the global recreational boating market as demand grows for cleaner, quieter, and more efficient vessels. Manufacturers are adopting battery-powered electric motors and hybrid systems to reduce emissions, improve performance, and meet stricter environmental regulations. Fully electric boats offer zero-emission cruising, protecting water and air quality in lakes, rivers, and coastal areas, a key selling point for eco-conscious buyers.
Hybrid boats provide flexible, low-emission cruising at lower speeds while extending range when needed. Electric motors cut fuel costs, require less maintenance due to fewer moving parts, and deliver longer service life than traditional engines. As infrastructure expands and sustainability gains priority, electrification and hybridization are set to remain key trends shaping the future of the global recreational boating market.
Recreational Boat Market Recent News
-
BENETEAU is planning to launch a new series of boats and redesign three models of Gran Turismo in the mid of 2025 includes the Gran Turismo 35, the Gran Turismo 40, and the Gran Turismo 50.
In 2024, Brunswick Corporation introduced 15 new exciting products, including Sea Ray, Simrad, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft, Veer, and Mercury Marine.
In 2024, Azimut-Benetti Group and Rolls-Royce will be working more closely together on yacht propulsion systems. It's a 4-year partnership and framework agreement on cooperation signed.
Surging Water Sports & Leisure Participation Strengthens Growth Outlook for the Market
Accelerating participation in water sports and leisure boating is emerging as a critical demand catalyst in the global recreational boating market, supported by evolving consumer lifestyles, increasing health and wellness priorities, and growing accessibility through rentals and sharing models. The market is benefiting from steady growth across high-interest segments such as recreational fishing, day cruising, paddleboarding, kayaking, waterskiing, tubing, wakesurfing, and wakeboarding, with younger demographics fueling the momentum behind wake sports.
Social media culture continues to amplify visibility and aspiration for boating experiences, driving new adoption and repeat usage. Technological advances, including efficient boat designs, next-generation surf systems, and wake-shaping technologies, are further enhancing the user experience and encouraging upgrades and new purchases. Coupled with the forecasted rise in cruise passenger volumes to nearly 40 million by 2027, these factors position water sports and leisure activities as a durable growth pillar for companies and investors evaluating the recreational boating industry's long-term potential.
North America Accounts for Over 46% of Market with Strong Demand and Tech Adoption
In 2024, North America accounted for over 46% of the global recreational boats market share, underscoring its position as the dominant regional contributor to industry revenues. This leadership is supported by strong participation in watersports, high disposable incomes, and a deeply rooted boating culture that continues to expand with rising interest in outdoor recreation and flexible ownership models such as fractional ownership and boat clubs.
Outboard boats remain the top-selling segment in the region, while the market is expected to lead in adopting advanced technologies, including automated systems, integrated smart features, and electric propulsion. The large tech-savvy population in the U.S. is accelerating this shift toward next-generation boats. Additionally, increasing engagement in wake surfing, wakeboarding, and personal watercraft use, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, is strengthening the growth trajectory for the North American recreational boating market over the forecast period.
Key Vendors
-
Azimut-Benetti Group
BENETEAU
Brunswick Corporation
Ferretti Group
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Other Prominent Vendors
-
Bavaria Yachts
BRP
Baja Marine, Inc.
Hobie Cat Company
Malibu Boats, Inc.
Marine Products Corporation
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.
Polaris Inc.
Sunseeker
White River Marine Group
Albemarle Boats
Bertram Yachts
Candela Technology AB
Catalina Yachts
Custom Weld Boats
Duckworth Boats
Explorer Industries
Grady-White Boats, Inc.
Grand Banks Yachts
HanseYachts
High Caliber
Lund Boats Company
Maverick Boat Group, Inc.
Pacific Asian Enterprises
Porter
Princess Yachts
Viking Yacht
Vision Marine Technologies
Market Segmentation & Forecasts
By Product
-
Outboard Boats
Inboard/Sterndrive Boats
Personal Watercraft Boats
Other Boats
By Power
-
Engine-Powered Boats
Sail-Propelled Boats
Man-Powered Boats
By Activity
-
Cruise Tourism
Watersports
Fishing
By Geography
North America
-
US
Canada
Europe
-
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
APAC
-
Japan
China
Australia
New Zealand
India
South Korea
Middle East & Africa
-
South Africa
UAE
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
