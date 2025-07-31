Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market Investment To Reach USD 673 Million By 2030 Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market Research by Arizton

Arizton latest research, the Vietnam data center colocation market is growing at a CAGR of 28.71% during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 673 Million (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 28.71% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 2.08 million sq. feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 41.75 thousand units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 400 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market Overview

The Vietnam data center colocation market is emerging as one of the fastest-growing colocation hubs in Southeast Asia, driven by rapid digitalization, increasing cloud adoption, and rising demand for secure, high-density data infrastructure. The average occupancy rate of colocation facilities in Vietnam is projected to surpass 90% by 2030, highlighting strong enterprise demand across industries.

Key wholesale colocation providers in Vietnam include Viettel IDC, FPT Telecom, VNPT, CMC Telecom, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and HTC Telecom International (EcoDC). Notably, Viettel IDC has established itself as a market leader with more than 15,000 domestic and international customers, spanning the public sector, financial institutions, AI tech companies, and major cloud platforms, underscoring its strong position in Vietnam's wholesale colocation landscape.

Government initiatives continue to strengthen digital infrastructure growth. For example, support for digital payment systems and the development of the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) are accelerating secure interbank transactions and boosting the country's broader digital economy.

These factors together position Vietnam's colocation market for steady, long-term growth, attracting enterprise customers looking for reliable, scalable, and secure data center services to power AI, cloud, fintech, and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Vietnam AI Market: Roadmap and Responsible Principles Support Expansion

Vietnam's artificial intelligence (AI) sector is advancing from early-stage development toward more structured growth, supported by a clear national roadmap. The National Strategy on Research, Development, and Application of AI aims to accelerate AI deployment across key sectors such as agriculture, defense, education, digital economy, finance, healthcare, and environmental management.

A significant development strengthening this framework is the Ministry of Science and Technology's Decision No. 1290/QD-BKHCN, issued in June 2024, which sets out guiding principles for building responsible AI systems. These emphasize cooperation, transparency, data privacy, security, and respect for human rights, supporting the creation of AI applications that balance innovation with accountability.

Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market Recent News



In May 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) announced that it is planning to construct a data center in Vietnam with a power capacity of around 60 MW. . In April 2024, Viettel launched its data center in Vietnam with a power capacity of around 30 MW, and it offers around 2,400 racks.

Liquid Cooling Technology Gains Ground in Vietnam High-Density Data Center Market

As demand for AI, IoT, and big data workloads rises, next-generation high-density colocation data centers in Vietnam are increasingly turning to liquid cooling solutions. These advanced cooling methods help address the energy and efficiency limitations of traditional air cooling, which can be power-intensive and less reliable at scale.

Liquid-based cooling systems, including full immersion cooling and direct-to-chip cooling, offer significant benefits: cleaner operations, scalability, targeted heat management, and higher rack density support. For instance, Viettel's AI-ready datacenter is designed to handle up to 60 kW rack density with modern liquid cooling technology, a notable increase over conventional setups. This aligns with global best practices as more operators adopt liquid cooling to support high-performance computing and sustainable data center operations.

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators

ST Telemedia Global Data CentresViettel IDCCMC TelecomFPT TelecomVNPTVNTTOther Operators*

New Operators

Epsilon TelecommunicationsGaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)Infracrowd CapitalNTT DATASaigon Asset Management (SAM)

Other Related Reports

Vietnam Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030

New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market - Supply and Demand Analysis 2025-2030

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Vietnam?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Vietnam by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Vietnam data center industry? What factors are driving the Vietnam data center colocation market?

What's Included in the Vietnam Data Center Colocation Report?

The report offers detailed insights into Vietnam's data center colocation market, covering demand-supply trends, market sizing by white floor area, IT power (Core & Shell vs. Installed vs. Utilized) and racks, with occupancy %. It analyzes 28 existing and 13 upcoming facilities across 4+ cities, retail and wholesale colocation revenue and pricing trends (2024–2030), sustainability status, cloud outlook, upcoming submarine cables, and the competitive landscape by operator share in IT power and revenue.

Post-Purchase Benefit



