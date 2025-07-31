Jianmen Shu Road · Hometown Of The Empress Sichuan Guangyuan Invites Everyone To Experience The Beauty Of China

Video Link:







The Jianmen Pass

Dear friends,Welcome to Guangyuan, Sichuan Province, China! Come and experience the unique charm of this land known as the“Jianmen Shu Road, Hometown of the Empress.” Walk the ancient Shu Road that has stood for over a thousand years, embrace the centuries-old cypress trees planted by hand along the historic post route of Cuiyun Corridor; immerse yourself in the intangible cultural heritage of Zhaohua Ancient City and feel the enduring appeal of Three Kingdoms culture; take a leisurely stroll by Yuechi Lake in the Moon Dam Wetland and lose yourself in picturesque scenery like that of a poetic painting.







Cuiyun Corridor







Zhaohua Ancient City

Guangyuan, historically known as Lizhou, is famed as the“Gateway to Northern Sichuan and the Throat of Shu Roads.” It is a brilliant gem and cultural city along the ancient Shu Road, boasting world-class cultural and tourism resources and a distinct urban identity. It is the hometown of Wu Zetian, the only female emperor in Chinese history, where her legacy and influence remain deeply imprinted.

With its profound historical heritage and exceptional natural endowment, Guangyuan is a city cherished by both history and nature. As the core corridor of the ancient Shu Road, places like Jianmen Pass and the ancient plank road of Mingyue Gorge tell the timeless story of the“hard road to Shu” and embody the heroic spirit of“one man guards the pass, ten thousand cannot break through.” The millennium-old cypress trees of Cuiyun Corridor stand tall as living fossils of ecological civilization; the Thousand-Buddha Cliff rock carvings shine with the brilliance of ancient stone art; the bricks and tiles of Zhaohua Ancient City carry the deep memory of Bashu civilization; and Zengjia Mountain, a cool and refreshing retreat, has been hailed as one of China's top ten summer resorts.

Here, the Jialing River winds gracefully through the city, the Micang and Longmen Mountains mirror each other beautifully, and the Tangjiahe Nature Reserve teems with vitality-forming a magnificent landscape of mountains and rivers. Guangyuan is also an integrated transportation hub linking Southwest and Northwest China and connecting inland regions with the sea. With increasingly prominent location advantages, the city is accelerating the transformation of its cultural and tourism resources into economic strengths, vigorously developing domestic and international tourism markets, sparking new momentum, shaping new advantages, and achieving new development.







The Tangjiahe Nature Reserve







Jinyue Lake

On July 22, 2025, Guangyuan officially announced its decision to build itself into a major international cultural tourism destination along the Grand Shu Road and a premier health and wellness vacation resort, striving toward becoming an international tourism city. In this new era, Guangyuan is embracing the world and connecting globally with its strategic location, convenient transportation, and open and inclusive attitude.

From July 25 to 26, 2025, the“Walking in China · 2025 Overseas Chinese Media Sichuan-Chongqing Tour” arrived in Guangyuan. Representatives from over 20 major Chinese-language media outlets from various countries visited key districts and counties including Lizhou, Jiange, and Zhaohua, experiencing firsthand the cultural and tourism charm of Guangyuan.

Against this backdrop, on July 26, the 2025 Overseas Chinese Media Sichuan-Chongqing Tour Guangyuan Cultural and Tourism Promotion Conference was held under the theme“Telling the Story of the Shu Road to the World.” Media representatives discussed strategies for global communication and released a joint initiative titled Telling the Story of the Shu Road to the World, showcasing their passion for Shu Road culture and their dedication to promoting China's excellent traditional culture to the world. The joint initiative aims to support Guangyuan in building itself into a“Grand Shu Road International Cultural Tourism Destination and Health Resort,” creating an international tourism city that reflects a blend of global appeal, Chinese essence, Bashu charm, and Guangyuan style.

Together, let us shine a brighter light on the cultural tourism brand of“Jianmen Shu Road, Hometown of the Empress, Red Revolutionary Land, and Health Resort.”