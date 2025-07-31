How Killara CEO Chris Macaulay Powers Product Innovation From Within

For Chris Macaulay , CEO of Killara Outdoors , innovation isn't a gimmick. It's a mindset-embedded in how brands operate, grow, and win.

“Innovation isn't a department. It's a posture,” Macaulay explains.“Everyone in the company should be asking, 'How can this be better?' That mindset compounds. That's how you win.”

In his latest blog, Innovating from Within: Why Product Evolution Powers Market Leadership , Macaulay outlines how Killara has built a platform where product evolution isn't isolated to R&D - it flows through packaging, merchandising, logistics, and execution. The blog features real-world case studies, including the transformation of FishStix , a premium rod company founded by Hunter Welch.

“Hunter is a craftsman. He didn't need us to tell him how to make great rods,” Macaulay says.“He needed support to scale the impact - and we brought that without compromising the integrity of what he built.”

That support included everything from revamped packaging and retail displays to sales enablement and supply chain upgrades. One small detail-a redesigned hanger system-opened the door to major retail partners.

"That's innovation too," Macaulay notes."Sometimes the unlock isn't a product. It's a process."







The article also dives into the rebrand of Lake Fork Lure Co. , Killara's heritage bait brand. Under Macaulay's leadership, the company invested in deep R&D, high-performance design, and collaborations with top creators and pro anglers to expand beyond its Texas roots and into national prominence.

“You can make noise for a day,” Macaulay says.“But real innovation solves problems, earns loyalty, and creates legacies.”

What sets Killara apart isn't just creative execution-it's the discipline to innovate with purpose, guided by data, feedback loops, and long-term thinking.

“Innovation should lead the market, not chase it,” Macaulay adds.“That's how you stay relevant without losing who you are.”

Read the full article: killara/blog/the-role-of-innovation-in-outdoor-brand-success-a-conversation-with-killara-ceo-chris-macaulay