Dr. Brian Alman Brings A 3-Day Supportive Program For Personal Growth, Emotional Well-Being, And Stress Relief

Dr. Brian Alman, a leading expert in adverse and positive childhood experiences (ACE and PCE) assessment and solutions, for personal development, has introduced a structured 3-day safe and supportive program designed to help individuals, healthcare professionals, teachers and parents navigate personal challenges and achieve greater self-awareness.

The program offers a combination of proven techniques from decades of collaborating with Vincent J. Felitti, MD, and his science-backed ACE Study.

Enjoy a safe and supportive space to explore your goals and inner wisdom with:



Tools and practices that promote clarity, calm, and personal insight;

A personalized, compassionate approach based on years of experience and training in mind-body wellness; Respect for your preferences, boundaries, and unique path;

This work is designed to support your overall well-being. It's not medical or clinical care, but many people find it helpful for their professional training and in addition to other forms of support, including working together with their healthcare providers.

Meetings are available in both virtual and in-person settings. The sessions are designed to be flexible, accommodating individual preferences and budgets. Participants can engage in hourly, half-day and full-day sessions, with the option to space them out over time.

The program integrates various methodologies, including the use of relaxation, guided imagery and visualization, to help participants address personal challenges and long-standing, old, and unwanted patterns.

Program Structure

The intensive program is personally and divided into three key areas:

Day 1: Discovery and Self-Acceptance



The morning session utilizes Dr. Alman's closed-eye history-taking technique, a method recognized by MD's for its effectiveness in helping individuals explore their personal history in a relaxed state. The afternoon session focuses on developing skills for unconditional self-acceptance, integrating the mind, body, and emotions for a holistic approach to personal growth.

Day 2: Understanding Patterns, inner strengths (PCEs) and learning skills to feel more at ease.



The morning session involved internal dialogue exercises, helping participants better understand their responses and establish a structured approach to self-awareness. The afternoon session includes stress relief exercises and incorporating insights from participants' Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) scores and Positive Childhood Experiences Scores. Mindfulness and guided reflection techniques are used to facilitate resolution.

Day 3: Letting Go, Future Planning and Integrating Your New Learning into Daily Life



The morning session is focused on overcoming self-limiting barriers and promoting unconditional self-acceptance. The afternoon session provides a structured approach to future planning, and incorporating personalized strategies for long-term well-being. Participants receive guided exercises for continued practice beyond the program.

Additional Support and Follow-Up

Participants have access to free text and email support for one year after completing the program. Optional follow-up sessions, available monthly, quarterly, or annually, allow individuals to reinforce their progress.

The program is available in various formats, including in-person sessions at Dr. Alman's office, at the beach, or virtually via Zoom or phone. In-person beach sessions include amenities such as comfortable seating, healthy lunch, refreshments, water, writing pad, and sun protection.

Participant Experiences

Clients have reported gaining valuable insights and strategies for managing emotional challenges. Some have noted the program's impact on their ability to process stress, manage conflicts, and improve overall well-being.

One participant, Kathy N., described her experience as a meaningful opportunity for self-exploration.“I was able to clear two work-life balance issues through guided imagery and visualization,” she shared. Another participant, Dan Y., highlighted how the program helped him break a cycle of perfectionism and stress-related habits.

About Dr. Brian Alman

Dr. Brian Alman is a specialist in self-care solutions, stress management, and personal development. He has worked extensively with individuals seeking to address mental fitness challenges, develop self-awareness, and build resilience. His methodologies have been featured on TV, radio, podcasts, webinars and newspapers.

