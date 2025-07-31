Author's Tranquility Press Announces The Release Of A Hauntingly Honest Memoir:“Some Roads Lead Back Through Hell”

MENAFN - GetNews)



A Soldier's Fight for Peace After Vietnam-and the Courage to Tell the Truth

Author's Tranquility Press proudly presents the deeply moving memoir, A Long Road Home by Karl D. Keen , a raw and riveting account of a man's journey from the battlefield to the brink-and the unrelenting battle to reclaim his life.

Keen served his country in the jungles of Vietnam. But the fiercest war he ever fought began the day he came home.

In this courageous memoir, he lays bare the truth most war stories leave out: the sleepless nights, the inner rage, the isolation, and the shame. Through years of pain, breakdowns, and eventual breakthroughs, Keen finds his way through the fog of post-traumatic stress disorder-and offers readers not just his story, but a message of hope, survival, and deep, hard-earned healing.

What Makes A Long Road Home Unforgettable:

Firsthand accounts of combat in Vietnam that grip you like a movie but leave you with the reality most films avoid.

A powerful exploration of PTSD, not as a diagnosis, but as a lived experience-the kind that shatters families and nearly ended his life.

Moments of profound vulnerability, where Karl opens up about therapy, trauma, and the long road to emotional recovery.

An invitation to every reader-especially veterans, families, and trauma survivors-to speak their truth, no matter how long it's been.

Keen's storytelling is direct, unsparing, and fiercely human. A Long Road Home doesn't ask for pity-it offers perspective, compassion, and a hand to hold through the darkest hours.

About the Author

Karl D. Keen is a Vietnam veteran and a survivor of the war's deepest, most personal aftermath. With this memoir, he breaks decades of silence to tell the truth not only for himself-but for countless others who were never given the space to speak. He now writes and shares his journey to inspire healing in others.

