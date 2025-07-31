Gemstones: The Hottest New Asset Class For Wealth Diversification In 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) With prices surging for colored gems and high-net-worth investors seeking tangible alternatives, the global gemstone market is seeing record demand and investment returns.

As traditional investment markets fluctuate and uncertainty looms, a dazzling new trend is reshaping the world of wealth management: gemstone investing. Discerning investors are shifting a portion of their portfolios into rare, certified gemstones-transforming rubies, sapphires, emeralds, and spinels from mere objects of beauty into sought-after assets with real returns.

Surge in Prices and Demand

According to the latest figures, the global gemstone market is projected to expand from $36.04 billion in 2025 to an estimated $68.15 billion by 2035-a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Key drivers? Surging demand for rare colored gems, supply constraints, and a desire for assets that retain or gain value even when stocks or real estate lag behind.

Portable Wealth and the Appeal of Tangibility

For investors wary of inflation or financial volatility, gemstones present an alluring, portable form of wealth. Unlike stocks on a screen or property tied to one location, a rare sapphire or ruby can cross borders, be discreetly passed through generations, or instantly liquidated in global auction houses. The“Big Three”-ruby, sapphire, emerald-are stalwarts for wealth preservation. Meanwhile, high-quality spinel, Paraíba tourmaline, and alexandrite are fast becoming the darlings of collectors and investors alike.







What Makes a Gemstone Investment-Grade?

Experts advise that not all gemstones make sound investments. The following traits separate portfolio-worthy stones:



Geological Rarity: Natural and untreated stones from renowned sources (e.g., Burmese sapphires, Colombian emeralds) are the gold standard.

Certification: Only gems with reports from world-class gemological labs assure provenance, authenticity, and treatment disclosure.

Exceptional Quality: Stones should have vivid color, excellent clarity, precise cut, and significant size (usually 2 carats or more). Market Demand: Certain colors or origins-like“pigeon blood” rubies or neon Paraíba tourmalines-command far higher premiums.

High-Profile Transactions Making Waves

Recent years have seen headlines dominated by record-breaking gemstone sales:



In April 2023, a 7.2-carat Brazilian Paraíba tourmaline sold for $160,000 per carat at a major trade show, illustrating the stunning appreciation for these electric-blue stones.

At Sotheby's December 2024 auction, a 16.53-carat Brazilian alexandrite brought a jaw-dropping $1.9 million-reflecting both color rarity and collector frenzy. Even staple gems-like Burmese blue sapphires, Basra Pearls and Mozambique rubies-are setting multi-million-dollar records at global auctions, with prices rising 10–36% per year for top, unheated stones.

Tips for Prospective Gemstone Investors



Research and Consult: Work with reputable dealers who can provide expert guidance and transparent certification.

Prioritize Rarity and Quality: Investment gems are best chosen for their beauty, rarity, and condition-not just for size.

Diversify Formats: While loose stones often offer better liquidity, set jewelry from heritage brands can appreciate rapidly too. Plan for the Long Term: Like fine art, exceptional gems tend to reward those who hold them through market cycles.