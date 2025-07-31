Silk Design Construct Noosa New Homes, Extensions And Renovations Wins 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Home Renovations On The Sunshine Coast

Sunshine Coast, QLD - Silk Design Construct - Noosa New Homes, Extensions and Renovations has been recognised with a 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Home Renovations on the Sunshine Coast, marking a significant achievement for the local business renowned for delivering high-end craftsmanship and innovative residential design solutions.

This prestigious award is a testament to the company's dedication to excellence in every aspect of home construction and renovation. Whether it's a full-scale custom new home, a stylish extension, or a seamless renovation, Silk Design Construct consistently exceeds client expectations through tailored design, quality materials, and expert project management.

Silk Design Construct - Noosa New Homes, Extensions & Renovations offers a comprehensive suite of residential and commercial building services across Noosa and the Sunshine Coast. Their residential expertise includes custom new homes, knock‐down/rebuilds, renovations and extensions-with specialist offerings in kitchens, bathrooms, decks, carports, pergolas and fly‐over roofs. They also craft resort‐style pools, do landscaping, and install fencing and retaining walls tailored to each lifestyle and property aesthetic. On the commercial side, they deliver high‐class shops, restaurants, cafés, hospitality and office fit‐outs, producing functional and visually impactful environments. Managing every detail in‐house, from project management and council approvals to coordination with trades, Silk ensures a seamless journey for each project.

Silk Design Construct has earned glowing reviews from clients who consistently highlight the team's professionalism, transparency, and craftsmanship. One client shared,“Have just finished a renovation with Silk, they were excellent. Very transparent and came in on budget,” praising their reliability and honesty throughout the process. Another happy customer noted,“Silk Design and Construction built a great patio for me and I'm really happy with it,” reflecting the company's attention to both function and finish. A third reviewer commended their all-around excellence:“Fantastic performance by Silk Design and Construct from sourcing the materials at a discounted price, construction in a timely manner and attention to detail on completion.” These testimonials underscore Silk's strong reputation for quality, value, and client satisfaction.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

