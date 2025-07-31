Calm Bodyworks Elevates Therapeutic Massage With Gentle, Circulation-Centered Healing In San Ramon
A Gentle and Deeply Effective Alternative to Traditional Deep Tissue Work
Departing from conventional deep tissue techniques, Calm Bodyworks focuses on encouraging the body's natural healing through improved circulation of lymphatic fluid, blood, cerebrospinal fluid, and energy. The ICT modality, rarely available outside Japan and now uniquely offered in California by Kameda, uses subtle, intentional touch to stimulate internal flow, releasing blockages and enhancing the body's self-regulation.
“My approach is about getting to know the body-not 'fixing' it,” says Kameda.“By tuning in gently and listening deeply, we create space for healing to unfold naturally. It's not about force. It's about flow.”
Rooted in a Philosophy of Whole-Person Wellness
As a certified massage therapist (CMT), Kameda combines more than 2,000 hours of advanced training-1,000 at Oakland's McKinnon Body Therapy Center and 1,000 in Japan studying ICT (Integrated Care Technique) or“Raku‐Yuru”, a circulation-focused modality. Her experiences enable her to draw from a broad range of skills, including Japanese therapeutic arts, lymphatic drainage, myofascial release, Swedish massage, acupressure, deep-tissue massage, and Thai massage. Each session begins with a detailed intake and movement assessment, followed by a fully customized, integrative treatment tailored to the client's unique needs.
Kameda's signature Wave Flow Massage Therapy remains a core offering-an innovative, gentle approach that enhances circulation and addresses not just the muscles but the nervous system and internal organs.
A Practice Devoted to Gentle Transformation
Clients describe Calm Body Works as a place to slow down, reconnect with their bodies, and remember their own capacity for healing. Many share how Kameda's gentle, intuitive touch has helped them relieve chronic pain, improve mobility, regulate their nervous systems, and feel empowered to care for themselves long after the session ends.
“The better you get to know yourself through your body,” says Kameda,“the easier it becomes to live the life you truly want.”
About Calm Bodyworks & Rieko Kameda, CMT
Located inside Sola Salons in San Ramon, Calm Bodyworks is dedicated to supporting long-term wellness through deeply personalized bodywork rooted in empathy, expertise, and holistic philosophy. Kameda's mission-“Healing from the ground up”- is reflected in every session she offers.
Services Include:
Japanese Therapeutic Techniques
ICT (Raku-Yuru) Circulation-Focused Bodywork
Lymphatic Drainage Therapy
Wave Flow Massage Therapy
Myofascial Release & Acupressure
Prenatal/Postpartum Therapy
Thai Massage
Personalized Self-Care & Movement Guidance
Deep Tissue Massage
Sports Massage
Contact:
Calm Bodyworks
21001 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Room 114 (Inside Sola Salons)
San Ramon, CA 94582
Phone: (925)304-3501
calmbodyworks
Legal Disclaimer:
