Calm Bodyworks Elevates Therapeutic Massage With Gentle, Circulation-Centered Healing In San Ramon

Calm Bodyworks , located in San Ramon, California, continues to redefine holistic therapeutic massage through the skilled hands and intuitive care of certified massage therapist Rieko Kameda, CMT. Kameda is well known for effectively integrating Eastern and Western modalities, combining Western clinical therapies with her extensive training in Japan on Eastern approaches.

A Gentle and Deeply Effective Alternative to Traditional Deep Tissue Work

Departing from conventional deep tissue techniques, Calm Bodyworks focuses on encouraging the body's natural healing through improved circulation of lymphatic fluid, blood, cerebrospinal fluid, and energy. The ICT modality, rarely available outside Japan and now uniquely offered in California by Kameda, uses subtle, intentional touch to stimulate internal flow, releasing blockages and enhancing the body's self-regulation.

“My approach is about getting to know the body-not 'fixing' it,” says Kameda.“By tuning in gently and listening deeply, we create space for healing to unfold naturally. It's not about force. It's about flow.”

Rooted in a Philosophy of Whole-Person Wellness

As a certified massage therapist (CMT), Kameda combines more than 2,000 hours of advanced training-1,000 at Oakland's McKinnon Body Therapy Center and 1,000 in Japan studying ICT (Integrated Care Technique) or“Raku‐Yuru”, a circulation-focused modality. Her experiences enable her to draw from a broad range of skills, including Japanese therapeutic arts, lymphatic drainage, myofascial release, Swedish massage, acupressure, deep-tissue massage, and Thai massage. Each session begins with a detailed intake and movement assessment, followed by a fully customized, integrative treatment tailored to the client's unique needs.

Kameda's signature Wave Flow Massage Therapy remains a core offering-an innovative, gentle approach that enhances circulation and addresses not just the muscles but the nervous system and internal organs.

A Practice Devoted to Gentle Transformation

Clients describe Calm Body Works as a place to slow down, reconnect with their bodies, and remember their own capacity for healing. Many share how Kameda's gentle, intuitive touch has helped them relieve chronic pain, improve mobility, regulate their nervous systems, and feel empowered to care for themselves long after the session ends.

“The better you get to know yourself through your body,” says Kameda,“the easier it becomes to live the life you truly want.”

About Calm Bodyworks & Rieko Kameda, CMT

Located inside Sola Salons in San Ramon, Calm Bodyworks is dedicated to supporting long-term wellness through deeply personalized bodywork rooted in empathy, expertise, and holistic philosophy. Kameda's mission-“Healing from the ground up”- is reflected in every session she offers.

Services Include:



Japanese Therapeutic Techniques

ICT (Raku-Yuru) Circulation-Focused Bodywork

Lymphatic Drainage Therapy

Wave Flow Massage Therapy

Myofascial Release & Acupressure

Prenatal/Postpartum Therapy

Thai Massage

Personalized Self-Care & Movement Guidance

Deep Tissue Massage Sports Massage

Contact:

Calm Bodyworks

21001 San Ramon Valley Blvd, Room 114 (Inside Sola Salons)

San Ramon, CA 94582

Phone: (925)304-3501

calmbodyworks