Socket Mobile Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
– Financial tables to follow –
|
Socket Mobile, Inc.
|
Condensed Summary Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
( Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
$ 4,042
|
$ 5,081
|
$ 8,008
|
$ 10,059
|
Cost of revenue
|
2,024
|
2,497
|
3,992
|
4,970
|
Gross margin
|
2,018
|
2,584
|
4,016
|
5,089
|
Gross margin percent
|
49.9 %
|
50.9 %
|
50.2 %
|
50.6 %
|
Research & development
|
1,101
|
1,232
|
2,233
|
2,440
|
Sales & marketing
|
1,025
|
1,154
|
2,131
|
2,185
|
General & administrative
|
569
|
733
|
1,223
|
1,484
|
Total operating expenses
|
2,695
|
3,119
|
5,587
|
6,109
|
Operating loss
|
(677)
|
(535)
|
(1,571)
|
(1,020)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(115)
|
(73)
|
(215)
|
(145)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
--
|
Net loss
|
$ (792)
|
$ (608)
|
$ (1,786)
|
$ (1,165)
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ (0.23)
|
$ (0.16)
|
Fully diluted
|
$ (0.10)
|
$ (0.08)
|
$ (0.23)
|
$ (0.16)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
Fully diluted
|
7,937
7,937
|
7,572
7,572
|
7,884
7,884
|
7,511
7,511
|
Socket Mobile, Inc.
|
Condensed Summary Balance Sheets
|
(Amounts in Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2025
|
December 31,
|
Cash
|
$ 2,605
|
$ 2,492
|
Accounts receivable
|
1,772
|
1,588
|
Inventories
|
4,844
|
4,942
|
Deferred costs on shipments to distributors
Other current assets
|
145
574
|
143
431
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,358
|
2,787
|
Deferred tax assets
|
10,663
|
10,663
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,369
|
1,432
|
Operating leases right-of-use assets
|
2,349
|
2,604
|
Other long-term assets
|
286
|
264
|
Total assets
|
$ 26,965
|
$ 27,346
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 1,850
|
$ 1,977
|
Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount
|
400
|
150
|
Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount-related party
|
5,076
|
3,818
|
Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors
|
374
|
392
|
Deferred service revenue
|
30
2,559
|
31
2,817
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 10,289
|
$ 9,185
|
Common stock
|
69,675
|
69,374
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(51,961)
|
(50,175)
|
Treasury stock
|
(1,038)
|
(1,038)
|
Total equity
|
$ 16,676
|
$ 18,161
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 26,965
|
$ 27,346
|
*Derived from audited financial statements.
