Russian Attack On Kyiv: 16 Dead, 159 Injured

According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported an update on Telegram .

“Sixteen deaths have already been confirmed. Also, according to updated information, as of 9:40 p.m., 159 people have been injured. We are continuing to verify the data and identify the victims,” he wrote.

In addition, the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reporte on the consequences of the Russian combined attack in four districts of the capital.

Thus, in the Solomyanskyi District , there are the most locations with damage - 101 buildings. 2,822 windows were broken, and 20 roofs need repair. Currently, 180 tons of construction debris have been removed. Today alone, 624 people have sought help.

In the Sviatoshynskyi District , a Russian missile destroyed the entrance to a high-rise building, using the enemy's usual tactics. There is damage at other locations as well. Almost 5,600 windows were broken. 1,070 cubic meters of debris have already been removed from the site. 232 people have applied for financial assistance (10,000 UAH), and seven have applied for temporary housing assistance. Work with people continues.

In addition, in the Shevchenkivskyi District , a residential building on V. Makukha Street suffered the most damage-the 870 sq. m roof was completely destroyed, and more than 175 windows were broken. Roofers have already removed the damaged structures using a mobile crane. The gas supply has been temporarily shut off. Cold water supply is available in 80% of apartments. The inspection is ongoing. About 120 window openings have already been closed, and about 60 cubic meters of debris have been removed.

In the Holosiivskyi District , 44 houses and four educational institutions were damaged. Gas supply is currently being restored to the houses. Over 40 cubic meters of debris have already been removed. Today, 116 applications for assistance were received from residents. Tomorrow, the headquarters will continue its work.

As reported by Ukrinform, Friday, August 1, has been declared the Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the Russian combined attack on July 31.

