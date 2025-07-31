CSE Bulletin: Resumption - Steep Hill Inc. (STPH)

Steep Hill will resume trading effective immediately.

For further in details please see the Company's news release .

_________________________________

Steep Hill Inc. Steep Hill Inc. (« Steep Hill » ou la « Société ») a annoncé que, suite à son communiqué de presse du 12 février 2025, la Société a résilié : (i) le contrat d'achat d'actions (le « Contrat d'achat initial »), daté du 12 février 2025, (ii) le premier contrat de modification (le « Premier Contrat de modification ») daté du 28 mars 2025, et (iii) le deuxième contrat de modification (le « Deuxième Contrat de modification » et, avec le Contrat d'achat initial et le Premier Contrat de modification, le « Contrat d'achat ») daté du 22 mai 2025, entre Steep Hill, Lir Life Sciences Inc. (« Lir ») et les actionnaires de Lir mentionnés à l'annexe « A » du Contrat d'achat (collectivement, les « Actionnaires de Lir »).

Steep Hill reprendra ses activités avec effet immédiat.

Pour plus de détails, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la Société..