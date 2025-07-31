Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Envoy To Visit Gaza For Disaster Assessment


2025-07-31 07:05:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 31 (KUNA) -- The US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will head to Gaza Strip tomorrow, Friday, to assess the scale of the humanitarian disaster there.
Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening to discuss the situation in Gaza, Israel's Channel 13 News said.
It added Israeli occupation is "pessimistic" about the possibility of reaching understandings and deals with Palestine's Hamas on a ceasefire soon.
Witkoff is set to visit the US distribution aid centers in Gaza to be apprised of disastrous humanitarian conditions of more than two million Palestinians who have been bombarded, since October 7, 2023, and starved over one month.
The number of Palestinians killed at the US aid centers has risen to 1,330 along 8,818. (end)
