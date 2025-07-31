Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FM: Syria Committed To Repositioning Relations With Russia


2025-07-31 07:05:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 31 (KUNA) -- Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shaibani affirmed on Thursday his country's obligation to repositioning relations with Russia on new bases that might take into account the interest of Syria and open new balanced horizons.
This was announced during a meeting held between Al-Shaibani and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Syrian Arab News Agency said.
Putin confirmed to Al-Shaibani the beginning of a new phase of a military and political understanding based on the respect of Syria's sovereignty and supporting its territorial integrity, the agency noted in a statement.
The Syrian side stressed commitment to protecting its nationals in a way that serves the country's interest, it stated.
It indicated that the meeting was a positive indicator of starting Syrian-Russian relations in a way that enhances regional balance.
Syria warns against Israeli occupation intervention, which is pushing country toward chaos, emphasizing that its doors are open to all who respect the country's sovereignty, unity, and maintain its security and stability. (end)
hss


MENAFN31072025000071011013ID1109870663

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search