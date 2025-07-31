Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cooling Towers Under Scrutiny As NYC Legionnaires' Outbreak Hits Harlem, One Dead


2025-07-31 07:01:53
(MENAFN- Live Mint) One person has died and 22 others have fallen ill in a Legionnaires' disease cluster centered in Central Harlem's ZIP codes (10027, 10030, 10035, 10037, 10039) . The outbreak was first detected on July 25, with new cases expected through early August since symptoms can emerge up to 10 days after exposure to contaminated water vapor.

Death and rising illnesses trigger alarm

Health officials confirm all operable cooling towers, common bacterial breeding grounds atop buildings, are being tested across the affected neighborhoods.

Legionnaires' disease is a severe pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria thriving in warm water systems like cooling towers, hot tubs, and plumbing networks . Infection occurs only when people inhale contaminated mist; it cannot spread through drinking water, person-to-person contact, or window AC units.

High-risk groups include:

  • Adults aged 50+
  • Smokers
  • Those with chronic lung disease or weakened immunity

The NYC Health Department has ordered emergency remediation within 24 hours for any cooling towers testing positive for Legionella.

While officials haven't publicly identified specific contaminated sites, they confirm the source is likely a cooling tower emitting bacteria-laden mist in the outbreak zone.

Residents can safely drink tap water and use home air conditioners, as risks are limited to vapor from large industrial systems.

Antibiotics effectively treat the disease when administered early, preventing fatal lung failure that claims nearly 10% of cases nationwide.

With cooling towers under scrutiny, the timing raises concerns: New York is enduring a heat wave driving record use of air-conditioning systems.

Officials advise anyone in Harlem since late July with worsening respiratory symptoms to mention possible Legionella exposure to healthcare providers-critical for accurate diagnosis.

Building owners citywide must register cooling towers and conduct routine Legionella testing under NYC regulations established after a 2015 Bronx outbreak killed 16 people.

Real-time cooling tower inspection data is publicly accessible through the Health Department portal.

