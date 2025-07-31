NYC Subway Havoc Returns As Heat Wave, Heavy Rains Beset City

MENAFN - Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority is buckling under the strain of extreme weather, with torrential rain and sweltering heat triggering major service disruptions and sending riders scrambling for alternatives.

On two separate days this week, a power failure at the West 4th Street subway station forced suspensions, reroutes and severe delays on multiple lines. That followed massive flooding earlier this month that brought service to a halt as water gushed into stations from an overwhelmed sewer system.

Thursday's morning commute was the latest episode. The West 4th outage disrupted subway lines for hours with delays stretching into the afternoon. Riders may not see any relief anytime soon; forecasters are warning of potential flash flooding later Thursday evening as another round of heavy rain approaches.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on declared a state of emergency ahead of the expected storms on Thursday. The power failures also prompted Hochul to require MTA to conduct an analysis of this week's incidents.

“New Yorkers can't wait years for more resilient service; I've directed the MTA to undergo a full review of this week's issues to prevent similar outages in the future,” Hochul said in a statement.

While much of the US faces intensifying weather, New York's century-old transit network is especially vulnerable. As the largest transit system in the US, the MTA serves about 6 million riders on weekdays, making each disruption more painful for commuters in the region. The fee to use the system is also set to increase in January with a single subway or bus ride to cost 10-cents more at $3 and monthly and weekly commuter-train passes going up by 4.4%.

Now, riders must watch out for changes in weather, real-time transit service announcements and show more patience, said Kate Slevin, executive vice president at the Regional Plan Association, a nonprofit civic group that focuses on economic health and quality of life issues in the New York City region.

“The transportation that people use daily is one of the more visible effects of how climate change is impacting our daily lives and making it harder and more dangerous for us on a daily basis,” Slevin said.“It is really an unpredictable moment.”

The MTA is trying to shore up the system. It's $68.4 billion capital plan for 2025-2029 includes $700 million in anti-flooding investments: installing vent covers, elevating stairwells, sealing leaking tunnels and upgrading pump rooms at more than a dozen sites. Another $4 billion is earmarked to repair and modernize the power substations, 40% of which in the subway are in poor or marginal condition.

Earlier this month, MTA employees worked overnight during a rainstorm to pump out 15 million gallons of water from the subway system, restoring service in time for the morning commute. But those efforts won't compensate for the city's aging sewer infrastructure, which overflows if there's more than an inch and a half of rain in an hour, according to Janno Lieber, the MTA's chief executive officer. That excess water then runs into subway stations.

Lieber is pushing for city officials to expand the sewer system's capacity, a long-term and expensive fix. Adding to the challenge, street paving projects shrink curb space and limit how quickly water can reach the drains.

“They're our partners in many, many areas, but this is one where we need a real change and some quick action,” Lieber said Wednesday during the MTA's monthly board meeting.

For riders, delays are a daily source of stress. Jayson Rodriguez, 19 of Harlem, sat on a stalled C train Thursday morning causing him to be more than 30 minutes late for work.

“Sometimes before I leave my house I have to leave an hour ahead just in case anything happens,” he said while scrolling through his phone to pass the time.

